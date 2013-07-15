* China Q2 GDP growth at 7.5 pct, in line with estimates * China steel output slips in June from May record By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 15 Shanghai rebar futures rose for a fourth session in five on Monday, reflecting firm demand in the world's top consumer, while data showing the Chinese economy grew slower in the second quarter but in line with market expectations also supported. Gains in Chinese steel prices should boost appetite for raw material iron ore, helping sustain last week's rally in spot prices to near two-month peaks. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose half a percent to 3,673 yuan ($600) a tonne by the midday break. It hit a session high of 3,694 yuan, close to last week's peak of 3,700 yuan -- the highest since May 14. "This July is different - demand is picking up in a traditionally weak consumption season, and end users' purchases have been rising in the last two weeks," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with steel trading platform Xiben New Line Co Ltd in Shanghai. Xiben data showed that the weekly purchases of rebar and wire rod from end users in Shanghai surged 15 percent in the second week of July from the first week. China's crude steel output eased from a record high in June, but still stood at a hefty 64.66 million tonnes as higher prices drove production. Rebar also got a boost from data showing that China's economy grew an annual 7.5 percent in the second quarter, slower than the previous quarter's 7.7 percent pace but matching economists' forecasts. That was a relief for investors who feared a worse number after last week's dismal June trade data, sending Chinese and other Asian equities higher. Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China, including those from top suppliers Australia and Brazil, rose by $2 a tonne on Monday, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal. "It looks like iron ore will be able to sustain the upward momentum. There's demand for the raw material because steel prices are rising and mills think it's time to buy before prices go up further," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.3 percent to $126.80 a tonne on Friday, its highest level since May 14, based on data from compiler Steel Index. Over the past two weeks, iron ore has increased nearly 9 percent, recovering some lost ground from the first half of the year when it fell by a fifth. Iron ore swaps <0#SGXIOS:> were also firm in early Asian deals on Monday, reflecting market expectations spot rates can scale higher, traders said. The August contract was traded at $127 a tonne, up from Friday's close of $126.17, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0417 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3673 +18.00 +0.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 126.8 +1.60 +1.28 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 127.51 +1.08 +0.85 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1375 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Himani Sarkar)