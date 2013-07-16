* Iron ore prices have risen 9 percent in July
* Shanghai rebar steady after recent gains
* Glencore Xstrata to stop iron ore mining in Australia
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 16 Spot iron ore prices edged up
to two-month highs backed by Chinese steel mills replenishing
raw material inventories, although the pace of restocking may
have slowed, suggesting a two-week rally may soon end.
Offers for imported iron ore cargoes in China, the world's
biggest importer of the commodity, remained firm on Tuesday but
traders said buyers were scarce after a bout of spot purchases
lifted prices by almost 9 percent since July began.
Ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI gained 10
cents to $126.90 a tonne on Monday, the highest since May 14,
according to data provider Steel Index.
"Those who are not in urgent need of cargo will probably
wait for prices to fall before buying again," said an iron ore
trader in China's eastern Shandong province who stopped buying
cargoes after prices passed $125 a tonne.
"We think it's risky at this point since the steel market is
not as good as it looks from recent price increases."
The price of iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for global
miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto ,
remains 20 percent below a 16-month peak of $158.90 reached in
February as a slower economy curbed Chinese demand.
Citing deteriorating market conditions, Glencore Xstrata Plc
said it will halt production of iron ore in Australia
next month. It had been producing 1 million tonnes of iron ore
concentrate a year as a by-product from its Ernest Henry copper
mine in northeast Australia since mid-2011.
Recent gains in steel prices have feed an appetite for iron
ore although Shanghai steel futures have steadied after rising
by 3.8 percent in the past two weeks.
The most briskly traded rebar contract for January delivery
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at
3,674 yuan ($600) a tonne by the midday break, after settling at
3,675 yuan on Monday.
While steel demand appeared to be firm in the early days of
the month, there are concerns it could slip as construction
projects in China slow during summer.
"We were not really sure whether the steel that was bought
recently is being consumed or stocked in traders' warehouses.
It's been very hot in Shanghai and in most parts of China and
under such weather, no construction work may be possible," said
an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3674 -1.00 -0.03
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 126.9 +0.10 +0.08
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 129.09 +1.58 +1.24
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1378 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Michael Perry)