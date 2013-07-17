* Shanghai rebar highest since mid-May, billet firm * China steel output down 4.5 pct early July vs late June * BHP Billiton posts record annual iron ore output (Updates with rebar hitting two-month peaks) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 17 Spot iron ore prices are likely to have extended gains on Wednesday after hitting two-month highs a day earlier, with traders saying firmer steel prices in China encouraged purchases of the raw material amid limited availability of spot cargoes. Shanghar rebar futures rose for a second day in three on Wednesday to their strongest levels since mid-May and a Chinese steel producer sold billet higher than a week ago at a tender, suggesting solid demand for steel. "There's still demand, some mills are still replenishing stockpiles," said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong, adding that some market participants also expected higher steel prices. "But some correction is due," he said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.7 percent to $129 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest level since May 13, according to data compiler Steel Index. Iron ore, China's top commodity import by volume, has gained almost 11 percent so far this month, recovering from a 20 percent decline in the first half of 2013. Limited supply of immediately available cargoes from top producer Australia, where recent heavy rains drenched parts of its iron-ore rich Pilbara region, is also supporting prices, traders said. Still, world No. 3 producer BHP Billiton said its output hit a record 187 million tonnes in the year to end-June and expansion of its iron ore operations in Australia was running ahead of schedule. Miners such as BHP are keeping output high despite risks that Chinese demand may be curbed by a slowing economy. China's average daily crude steel output fell to 2.083 million tonnes in the first 10 days of July from 2.181 million tonnes in the preceding 10-day period, industry data showed. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session peak of 3,705 yuan ($600) a tonne, its highest since May 14. It closed at 3,679 yuan, up 0.3 percent. Firmer prices suggest steel demand may be picking up this month after prices fell 15 percent in the first half of 2013. But with the typically hot July and August slow months for the construction sector, steel consumption may not accelerate further. Chinese steelmaker Yangang sold billet at 3,155 yuan a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, up 68 yuan from a week earlier, said a Shanghai-based trader. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3679 +9.00 +0.25 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 129 +2.10 +1.65 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 128.41 -0.68 -0.53 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1350 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)