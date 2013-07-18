* Chinese equities also weaker * Iron ore at 2-1/2-month high, buying interest may stall By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 18 China steel futures edged lower on Thursday with a shaky demand outlook in the world's top consumer casting doubt on the sustainability of recent gains that have lifted prices to two-month highs. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 3,673 yuan ($600) a tonne by the midday break. Rebar also tracked weaker Chinese equities. Chinese steel prices have risen more than 4 percent so far this month, supported by traders replenishing inventories which they ran down as demand slowed for most of the first half of the year. Rebar, a steel product used in construction, hit a two-month peak of 3,705 yuan on Wednesday. "Some traders were restocking steel for the peak season. But I don't think it could last too long because if you're buying material for future demand you need to keep the cargo for more than a month and that means hefty storage charges for these traders," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Steel consumption in China is usually slow during the summer months in July and August as construction projects taper. Construction activity tends to pick up when the weather cools. Recent gains in steel prices have buoyed appetite for raw material iron ore. Ore with 62 percent iron content rose 1.1 percent to $130.40 a tonne on Wednesday, its loftiest since April 30, according to data provider Steel Index. "I think it will be tough to push prices further above $130. Market interest is still there but with prices constantly moving up, buying interest is slowly getting reduced," said the Shanghai trader. Global miner Rio Tinto is holding a tender for a cargo of 61.4-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines closing later on Thursday. The grade traded at $126.40 a tonne on the China Beijing International Mining Exchange platform last week, traders said. The benchmark price for iron ore has risen nearly 12 percent so far this month, reflecting restocking momentum after slow demand cut prices by 20 percent in the first half of 2013. Still, prices are below the year's peak of $158.90 -- a 16-month high reached in February -- and could fall further in the second half of the year as more supply comes through. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0359 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3673 -13.00 -0.35 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.4 +1.40 +1.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 130.33 +1.92 +1.50 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1353 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)