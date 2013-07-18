* Chinese stocks weaker after money market rate spike
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 18 China steel futures edged
lower on Thursday with a shaky demand outlook in the world's top
consumer casting doubt on the sustainability of recent gains
that have lifted prices to two-month highs.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.2 percent at
3,680 yuan ($600) a tonne, also tracking weaker Chinese
equities.
Chinese steel prices have risen more than 4 percent so far
this month, supported by traders replenishing inventories which
they ran down as demand slowed for most of the first half of the
year.
Rebar, a steel product used in construction, hit a two-month
peak of 3,705 yuan on Wednesday.
"Some traders were restocking steel for the peak season. But
I don't think it could last too long because if you're buying
material for future demand you need to keep the cargo for more
than a month and that means hefty storage charges for these
traders," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Steel consumption in China is usually slow during the summer
months in July and August as construction projects taper.
Construction activity tends to pick up when the weather cools.
Recent gains in steel prices have buoyed appetite for raw
material iron ore. Ore with 62 percent iron content rose 1.1
percent to $130.40 a tonne on Wednesday, its loftiest since
April 30, according to data provider Steel Index.
"I think it will be tough to push prices further above $130.
Market interest is still there but with prices constantly moving
up, buying interest is slowly getting reduced," said the
Shanghai trader.
The benchmark price for iron ore has risen nearly 12 percent
so far this month, reflecting restocking momentum after slow
demand cut prices by 20 percent in the first half of 2013.
But it may climb further on Thursday after global miner Rio
Tinto sold a 190,000-tonne cargo of 61-percent
grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at a steep $133 a tonne
at a tender, traders said.
A similar grade traded at $126.40 a tonne on the China
Beijing International Mining Exchange platform last week.
"I think it's a short-term supply constraint," said ICAP
iron ore broker Peter Cho on what may have lifted the price
sharply for the Pilbara cargo, adding the surge in prices may
soon stall.
"I don't think this will last too long. Hearing a lot of the
restocking is almost done," said Cho.
Despite recent gains, iron ore prices remain below this
year's peak of $158.90 -- a 16-month high reached in February --
and could fall further in the second half of the year as more
supply comes through.
