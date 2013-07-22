* Tight spot supplies may limit iron ore losses
* Iron ore hit 2-1/2-month highs last week, up 13 pct in
July
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, July 22 Iron ore prices may
edge lower this week as Chinese mills slow their restocking of
inventories, although limited availability of spot cargoes may
keep prices not too far off 2-1/2-month highs reached last week.
Shanghai steel futures eased on Monday, after rising for
three straight weeks, which may curb appetite for raw material
iron ore.
"Some of my mill customers have suspended buying as they can
not take cargoes at current high levels, and prices of
inventories existing at ports are losing upward momentum now,"
said an iron ore trader in Beijing.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI inched
down 0.2 percent to $131.70 a tonne on Friday, after hitting
$131.90 on Thursday, its highest level since April 30, according
to data provider Steel Index.
Iron ore, China's top commodity import by volume and the
biggest revenue earner for global miners Vale and Rio
Tinto , rose nearly 4 percent last week. It's up
13 percent so far in July, and may be headed for its best
monthly performance since last December.
Some traders believe the limited supply of spot cargoes may
help prices of the raw material hover around current levels in
the near term.
"Traders are buying on fixed price as the quantity of
mainstream ore remains limited for immediate delivery and they
believe prices will remain strong in the near-term," said Peter
Cho, an iron ore swap broker with ICAP in Singapore.
Traders are eyeing three tenders by Rio Tinto for pricing
cues, including one closing on Tuesday for a cargo of 235,000
tonnes of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines.
Last Thursday, Rio Tinto sold a cargo of Pilbara iron ore
fines at $133 a tonne, up nearly $7 from a trade of a similar
grade a week earlier, traders said.
A rebound in Chinese steel prices during the typically weak
consumption month of July has sparked recovery hopes for the
sector after a difficult first-half, but slowing economic growth
makes it unlikely the gains will be sustained for long.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down half a percent at
3,678 yuan ($600) a tonne by close, after hitting a session low
of 3,661 yuan.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0719 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3678 -18.00 -0.49
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.7 -0.20 -0.15
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.36 -0.08 -0.06
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1379 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)