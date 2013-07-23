* Iron ore prices have gained 13 pct in July * Fortescue sees iron ore at $110-$130 for rest of 2013 By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 23 Iron ore slipped from 2-1/2-month peaks as Chinese buying interest slowed after a recent rapid rise in prices, but fewer available spot cargoes from top exporter Australia are likely to limit declines in prices. The price of iron ore, China's top commodity import by volume, has risen nearly 13 percent so far in July, and is on course for its biggest monthly rise since last December, buoyed by firmer Chinese steel prices. Ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, slipped 0.2 percent to $131.50 a tonne on Monday, according to data provider Steel Index. Iron ore hit $131.90 last Thursday, its highest since April 30. "We are still seeing enquiries for cargo as spot availability remains tight. I think prices will be supported at $129," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader. Chinese mills have been seeking immediately deliverable shipments from Australia, helping lift freight rates from Australia to China, the trader said. The benchmark freight rate for capesize vessels from Australia to China stood at $7.73 a tonne on Monday, up from one-month lows in early July. Recent heavy rains hit parts of Australia's iron-ore rich Pilbara region, leading to a huge backlog for China-bound supply, traders said. Global miner Rio Tinto is selling 235,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Australian fines at a tender closing later on Tuesday. Rio sold a similar grade cargo at $133 a tonne last week, and traders see the latest shipment coming in lower, with current offers for Pilbara fines slipping to $131. High steel output has sustained China's appetite for iron ore. China's crude steel output rose 4.6 percent from a year ago to 64.7 million tonnes in June, boosting global output by almost 2 percent to 132 million tonnes. Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group expects iron ore prices to trade between $110 and $130 for the remainder of 2013, citing steady demand from Chinese steel mills. Fortescue, which sells nearly all of its output to China, shipped 25 million tonnes of iron ore in April-June, up 24 percent from the previous quarter. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0333 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3688 +12.00 +0.33 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.5 -0.20 -0.15 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.99 -0.37 -0.28 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)