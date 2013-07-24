* China PMI hits 11-month low in July * Limited spot supplies aiding iron ore prices By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 24 Iron ore prices edged back to a 2-1/2-month high as Chinese steel mills running low on inventories snapped up spot cargoes amid limited availability of high-grade material. Recent gains in Chinese steel prices had encouraged producers to restock on the raw material, although further increases may be stalled by a weakening outlook for the economy. Shanghai rebar futures came off an early high after data showed China's factory activity hit an 11-month low in July as new orders faltered and the job market weakened. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was unchanged at 3,685 yuan ($600) a tonne by the midday break, after peaking at 3,708 yuan. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.3 percent to $131.90 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. First reached on July 18, that price was the highest since April 30. "With steel production still high, some mills are still hungry for cargo and we've seen limited supply in the spot market especially for high-grade material," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. China's crude steel output stood at 2.083 million tonnes in the first 10 days of July, down 4.5 percent from the previous 10-day period, but still near the record pace of 2.193 million tonnes in May, industry data showed last week. Global miner Rio Tinto sold 235,000 tonnes of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $133.68 a tonne in a tender on Tuesday, up from $133 last week, traders said. A midsize mill in China's Jiangsu province bought the cargo, said a second Shanghai-based trader, adding that the high premium over the benchmark 62-percent grade suggests scarcity of Pilbara material in the spot market. "Even now you can't find Pilbara fines in China's port stocks. But I still find the price too high and I'm not sure if it can be repeated," he said. Chinese mills have been seeking immediately deliverable shipments from top supplier Australia, where recent heavy rains hit parts of its ore-rich Pilbara region, leading to a huge backlog for China-bound supply, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0357 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3685 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.9 +0.40 +0.30 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.17 +1.18 +0.89 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1374 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)