* China PMI hits 11-month low in July
* Limited spot supplies aiding iron ore prices
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 24 Iron ore prices edged back to
a 2-1/2-month high as Chinese steel mills running low on
inventories snapped up spot cargoes amid limited availability of
high-grade material.
Recent gains in Chinese steel prices had encouraged
producers to restock on the raw material, although further
increases may be stalled by a weakening outlook for the economy.
Shanghai rebar futures came off an early high after data
showed China's factory activity hit an 11-month low in July as
new orders faltered and the job market weakened.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was unchanged at 3,685 yuan
($600) a tonne by the midday break, after peaking at 3,708 yuan.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.3
percent to $131.90 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data
provider Steel Index. First reached on July 18, that price was
the highest since April 30.
"With steel production still high, some mills are still
hungry for cargo and we've seen limited supply in the spot
market especially for high-grade material," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
China's crude steel output stood at 2.083 million tonnes in
the first 10 days of July, down 4.5 percent from the previous
10-day period, but still near the record pace of 2.193 million
tonnes in May, industry data showed last week.
Global miner Rio Tinto sold 235,000 tonnes
of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $133.68
a tonne in a tender on Tuesday, up from $133 last week, traders
said.
A midsize mill in China's Jiangsu province bought the cargo,
said a second Shanghai-based trader, adding that the high
premium over the benchmark 62-percent grade suggests scarcity of
Pilbara material in the spot market.
"Even now you can't find Pilbara fines in China's port
stocks. But I still find the price too high and I'm not sure if
it can be repeated," he said.
Chinese mills have been seeking immediately deliverable
shipments from top supplier Australia, where recent heavy rains
hit parts of its ore-rich Pilbara region, leading to a huge
backlog for China-bound supply, traders said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0357 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3685 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.9 +0.40 +0.30
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.17 +1.18 +0.89
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1374 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)