* Iron ore on course for 4th straight weekly gain * Prices seen not far from $130/T level in near term * Steel demand seen staying firm (Update Shanghai rebar close) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, July 26 Spot iron ore prices were steady near three-month highs, though the upward momentum slackened this week as restocking by Chinese steel mills slowed. Iron ore prices are on track for a fourth straight week of gains, but the rise this week could be less than half a percent compared to gains of at least 3 percent in the previous three weeks as Chinese steel mills have slowed their buying when prices broke above $130 a tonne. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged from the previous day at $132.10 a tonne on Thursday, Steel Index data showed. Iron ore last traded above this level on April 30. However, traders expected prices to be sustained at the current high levels in the coming weeks as steel demand in the world's top consumer China stays firm, despite a stagnant economic recovery. "The temporary stall in prices does not mean the fundamentals have changed essentially. Steel mills' orderbooks are still strong, while the low availability of iron ore cargoes suggests that the raw material can stay at not far from $130 in near future," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore availability in the spot market has been reduced because miners have supplied more quantities to steel mills with which they have long-term contracts, traders said. Improving orders and falling inventories have pushed up steel prices by more than 4 percent in July, encouraging mills to build up iron ore inventories worth about one month's use, they said. But the restocking pace is slowing somewhat now. "The sentiment seems less strong than last week and iron ore prices are likely to ease next week, but steel demand remains firm and mills' margins are rising, so I expect the downside for iron ore is limited," said a second iron ore trader in Shanghai. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.6 percent to 3,669 yuan ($600) a tonne by the close on Friday, but was not far off a two-month high of 3,712 yuan hit last week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3669 -22.00 -0.60 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.1 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.63 -0.26 -0.20 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1347 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Anand BAsu)