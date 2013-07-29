* Shanghai rebar hits lowest since July 10 * Hurt by concerns about rising debt levels in China * Iron ore under pressure, Rio tender closes at about $3 less (Updates Shanghai rebar close, adds iron ore tender) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, July 29 Shanghai steel futures dropped to a more than two-week low on Monday amid concerns rising debt levels in China could dent demand for steel and raw material iron ore from the world's top consumer of most commodities. China has asked for a nationwide government debt audit. The audit could indicate increased concern over the systemic risk from rising debt levels in the world's No.2 economy, especially debt of local governments, as top leaders slow economic growth in order to promote reform. "The comprehensive audit on government debt is considered as the kick-off to reveal the hidden government debt risks, raising market concerns over the overall economic growth and dragging down commodities," said Jin Tao, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures in Shanghai. The most active rebar futures for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell more than 1 percent to 3,627 yuan ($590) a tonne, the lowest since July 10. It closed 0.9 percent lower at 3,637 yuan. Spot prices of billet, a semi-finished steel product, fell 20 yuan to 3,090 yuan over the weekend, while rebar also traded 20 yuan lower on Monday. The drop in steel prices last week could drag down iron ore, which has gained about 14 percent since the end of June to a near three-month high on Friday. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI inched up half a dollar to $132.6 a tonne on Friday, Steel Index data showed. Iron ore last traded above this level on April 30. A Rio Tinto tender of 235,000-tonne 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines, loading between Aug. 12-21, was closed at $130.88 a tonne, down nearly $3 from a similar tender on July 23 that fetched $133.68, traders said. China's average daily steel output jumped 2.4 percent to 2.13 million tonnes between July 11-20 from July 1-10, as mills maintained high running rates to meet improving orders, despite a traditionally weak consumption season. China is looking to shut down 6.979 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity by the end of this year in a bid to cut overcapacity in the sector. But analysts expect the move to only slightly impact prices as the closure is too small given China's huge capacity of about 1 billion tonnes per year. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0709 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3637 -34.00 -0.93 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.6 +0.50 +0.38 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.48 +0.85 +0.64 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1316 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)