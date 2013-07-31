* Iron ore sees best month since December 2012
* Shanghai rebar on track for biggest monthly gain since Jan
* China steel demand to stay weak in H2 -CISA
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, July 31 Spot iron ore prices pulled
further away from three-month highs reached last week as Chinese
steel mills slowed buying of the raw material on expectations of
softer steel demand for the rest of the year.
Shanghai steel futures dropped to their lowest in three
weeks on Wednesday after an industry group warned appetite would
remain weak in the second half.
But both iron ore and steel are on track for their best
monthly performances in at least six months, helped by an
earlier restocking binge.
Growth in steel supply is outpacing demand in China, the
world's top consumer, the China Iron and Steel Association said.
The group's 86-member steel producers made a combined loss of
669 million yuan ($109 million), marking the first aggregate
loss this year.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session low of 3,613
yuan a tonne, its weakest since July 10, before regaining some
ground to trade at 3,651 yuan by the midday break, up 0.3
percent.
"Even after the seasonal weakness in summer, I don't think
the steel market will be able to recover strongly for the rest
of this year," said an iron ore trader in China's eastern
Shandong province, citing tighter credit and persistent
overcapacity in the sector.
China's cabinet said this month it would cut off credit to
force consolidation in industries plagued with excess capacity.
Steel consumption in China tends to cool when construction
projects slow during summer. But a spurt in steel prices in July
as traders and end-users restocked pushed up Shanghai rebar
futures nearly 4 percent for the month, their biggest gain since
January.
Ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.6
percent to $130.90 a tonne on Tuesday, its lowest since July 17,
based on data from compiler Steel Index.
Iron ore is up 12.4 percent so far in July, its sharpest
gain since December 2012, having risen to a near three-month
high of $132.60 on Friday.
"We will probably see prices come off by around $5 more if
the weakness in steel continues," said the Shandong-based
trader, who has been buying cheaper cargoes from Southeast Asia.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3651 +12.00 +0.33
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.9 -0.80 -0.61
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.19 -0.40 -0.30
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)