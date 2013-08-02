* Iron ore at 2-week lows as China restocking loses steam
* Shanghai rebar gains on Friday, but flat on week
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Spot iron ore prices dropped to
their lowest in more than two weeks and were headed for their
steepest weekly loss since May, as buying by top consumer China
lost steam after recent restocking.
Shanghai steel futures tracked equities higher on Friday,
but were set to end the week flat, constrained by a hazy outlook
for Chinese demand for the rest of the 2013.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, slipped 0.2 percent to $129.70 a tonne on
Thursday, its weakest since July 16, based on the latest
available data published by compiler Steel Index.
The price of iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for top
miners Vale and Rio Tinto , is down
2.2 percent so far for the week, the steepest decline since late
May and following a four-week rally that lifted prices to near
three-month highs above $132.
"I think we're seeing a healthy correction. Iron ore has
become a bit expensive so there's some slowdown in spot demand,"
said an iron ore trader in Hong Kong.
"But I'm still getting inquiries from both mills and traders
looking to buy iron ore, so they are just waiting for prices to
drop further."
At current steel and iron ore prices, mills are probably at
least breaking even, the trader said, as opposed to recent
losses.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6 percent to 3,670
yuan ($600) a tonne by the midday break. It hit a three-week low
of 3,613 yuan on Wednesday.
China's steel demand will likely stay soft for the rest of
the year, the country's industry group said on Wednesday, after
reporting that its members - 86 steel mills - incurred a
combined loss of 669 million yuan in June.
Despite recent losses, iron ore prices should find immediate
support at $128 a tonne, said a Shanghai-based trader, with
high-grade spot cargoes still relatively limited and Chinese
steel production likely to remain high as mills prepare for the
peak consumption period in September and October.
Iron ore swaps were firm on Friday, reflecting market
expectations that physical prices would bounce back, traders
said.
The August contract was trading at
$127.50-$128.50 a tonne after closing at $127.12 on Thursday,
while September was dealt between $125 and $126, up
from the previous close of $124.44, traders said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0405 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3670 +21.00 +0.58
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 129.7 -0.20 -0.15
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 130.43 -0.20 -0.15
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1305 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)