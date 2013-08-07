* Chinese mills buying forward iron ore cargoes * Steel inventories have been falling since mid-March By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Aug 7 China steel futures rose to their highest in two weeks on Wednesday, propelled by prospects of increasing demand in the world's top steel consumer where steel inventories have been falling and production remains high. China's steel demand is also feeding into iron ore prices, which have also risen. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session peak of 3,705 yuan ($610) a tonne, its highest since July 24. It was up half a percent at 3,700 yuan by the midday break. "The improving steel prices suggest that the current low inventory levels are helping steel mills gain pricing power," said Shirley Zhao, vice president for Asia equity sales at JI Asia in Hong Kong, an affiliate of Societe Generale. Inventory of steel products held by Chinese traders have fallen to 14.1 million tonnes as of Aug. 1 from 20.6 million tonnes in mid-March, based on data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Stockpiles of rebar, or reinforcing bar, a steel product used in construction, dropped to 6.2 million tonnes from 10.2 million tonnes over the same period, the data showed. In iron ore, two cargoes of Australian fines with 62 percent iron content were sold on the globalORE platform on Wednesday at higher than benchmark rates, traders said. One 90,000-tonne cargo was sold at $132.70 a tonne and another 120,000-tonne shipment went through at $133 per tonne, traders said. The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose almost 1 percent to $131.40 a tonne on Tuesday, gaining for a third session in a row after falling to two-week lows last Thursday, based on data compiled by Steel Index. "Some mills still have limited stocks of iron ore and since they expect steel demand to improve in coming months they are buying material for delivery from September onwards," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. But mills are exercising some caution and are only buying enough raw material to meet their order books for steel products to avoid big stockpiles, the trader said, citing the modest price increases. Despite recent gains, iron ore prices remain 9 percent down for the year, having fallen to near seven-month lows around $110 in May amid a slower Chinese economy. That likely hurt profits of top miners including Brazil's Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer. Vale is expected to report an almost 8 percent drop in second-quarter net income to $2.46 billion, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3700 +18.00 +0.49 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.4 +1.20 +0.92 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.96 +1.40 +1.07 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)