* Chinese mills buying forward iron ore cargoes
* Steel inventories have been falling since mid-March
(Updates rebar price and milestone, adds second para)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Aug 7 China steel futures rose to their
highest since May on Wednesday, propelled by prospects of
increasing demand in the world's top steel consumer where steel
inventories have been falling and production remains high.
Brisk Chinese demand for steel is boosting appetite among
producers for raw material iron ore, whose prices have swiftly
recovered after falling to two-week lows last Thursday.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session peak of
3,720 yuan ($610) a tonne, its highest since May 13. It closed
up nearly 1 percent at 3,715 yuan.
"The improving steel prices suggest that the current low
inventory levels are helping steel mills gain pricing power,"
said Shirley Zhao, vice president for Asia equity sales at JI
Asia in Hong Kong, an affiliate of Societe Generale.
Inventory of steel products held by Chinese traders has
fallen to 14.1 million tonnes as of Aug. 1 from 20.6 million
tonnes in mid-March, based on data compiled by Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
Stockpiles of rebar, or reinforcing bar, a steel product
used in construction, dropped to 6.2 million tonnes from 10.2
million tonnes over the same period, the data showed.
In iron ore, two cargoes of Australian fines with 62 percent
iron content were sold on the globalORE platform on Wednesday at
higher than benchmark rates, traders said. One 90,000-tonne
cargo was sold at $132.70 a tonne and another 120,000-tonne
shipment went through at $133 per tonne, traders said.
The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose
almost 1 percent to $131.40 a tonne on Tuesday, gaining for a
third session in a row, based on data compiled by Steel Index.
"Some mills still have limited stocks of iron ore and since
they expect steel demand to improve in coming months they are
buying material for delivery from September onwards," said an
iron ore trader in Shanghai.
But mills are exercising some caution and are only buying
enough raw material to meet their order books for steel products
to avoid big stockpiles, the trader said, citing the modest
price increases.
Despite recent gains, iron ore prices remain 9 percent down
for the year, having fallen to near seven-month lows around $110
in May amid a slower Chinese economy.
That likely hurt profits of top miners including Brazil's
Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer. Vale is
expected to report an almost 8 percent drop in second-quarter
net income to $2.46 billion, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3715 +33.00 +0.90
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.4 +1.20 +0.92
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.96 +1.40 +1.07
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Sunil Nair)