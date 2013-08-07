* Chinese mills buying forward iron ore cargoes * Steel inventories have been falling since mid-March (Updates rebar price and milestone, adds second para) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Aug 7 China steel futures rose to their highest since May on Wednesday, propelled by prospects of increasing demand in the world's top steel consumer where steel inventories have been falling and production remains high. Brisk Chinese demand for steel is boosting appetite among producers for raw material iron ore, whose prices have swiftly recovered after falling to two-week lows last Thursday. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session peak of 3,720 yuan ($610) a tonne, its highest since May 13. It closed up nearly 1 percent at 3,715 yuan. "The improving steel prices suggest that the current low inventory levels are helping steel mills gain pricing power," said Shirley Zhao, vice president for Asia equity sales at JI Asia in Hong Kong, an affiliate of Societe Generale. Inventory of steel products held by Chinese traders has fallen to 14.1 million tonnes as of Aug. 1 from 20.6 million tonnes in mid-March, based on data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Stockpiles of rebar, or reinforcing bar, a steel product used in construction, dropped to 6.2 million tonnes from 10.2 million tonnes over the same period, the data showed. In iron ore, two cargoes of Australian fines with 62 percent iron content were sold on the globalORE platform on Wednesday at higher than benchmark rates, traders said. One 90,000-tonne cargo was sold at $132.70 a tonne and another 120,000-tonne shipment went through at $133 per tonne, traders said. The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rose almost 1 percent to $131.40 a tonne on Tuesday, gaining for a third session in a row, based on data compiled by Steel Index. "Some mills still have limited stocks of iron ore and since they expect steel demand to improve in coming months they are buying material for delivery from September onwards," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. But mills are exercising some caution and are only buying enough raw material to meet their order books for steel products to avoid big stockpiles, the trader said, citing the modest price increases. Despite recent gains, iron ore prices remain 9 percent down for the year, having fallen to near seven-month lows around $110 in May amid a slower Chinese economy. That likely hurt profits of top miners including Brazil's Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer. Vale is expected to report an almost 8 percent drop in second-quarter net income to $2.46 billion, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3715 +33.00 +0.90 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.4 +1.20 +0.92 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.96 +1.40 +1.07 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Sunil Nair)