* Shanghai rebar extends gains to highest since April * Iron ore imports unexpectedly hit record at 73.14 mln T * Iron ore demand to stay strong on high steel production By Ruby Lian and David Stanway SHANGHAI, Aug 8 Chinese steel futures extended gains to their highest since late April on Thursday, driven by resilient demand and surging raw material prices in the world's top steel producer as exports and manufacturing activity picked up. A stronger-than-expected rebound in China's exports in July and a modest pick-up in factory activity offered hope that the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising after a slowdown. ID:nL4N0G90PV] The better data also eased market concerns that the persistent economic weakness may hamper steel demand in the second half of this year. "The steel market looks really healthy - demand has clearly beaten everyone's expectations," said Graeme Train, a commodities analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai. "We are seeing steel destocking continuing so there are no obvious signs the market is out of balance at this stage, and any slowdown will be a lot more moderate than people expect." The most-traded rebar contract for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session high of 3,742 yuan ($610) a tonne, its highest since April 22. It rose to 3,740 yuan by the midday break, up nearly one percent. Moody's said in a research note that China's steel consumption rose 8.8 percent in the first half from a year ago, much higher than the 2.4 percent growth for calendar 2012. RECORD IRON ORE China's iron ore imports hit a record high of 73.41 million tonnes in July, up 17 percent from June and trumping the previous record of 70.94 million tonnes in December. Domestic buyers replenished their inventories to meet surprisingly strong steel demand during the summer, and analysts expected the trend for strong imports to continue. "Restocking by Chinese steel mills is still staying very strong this week, supporting iron ore which may hit $138 soon," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 1.3 percent to $133.10 a tonne on Wednesday, gaining for a fourth session in a row, based on data compiled by Steel Index. A cargo of 62-percent Australian fines was sold at $134 a tonne via Singapore-based GlobalORE for September delivery on Wednesday, while a cargo sold earlier in the day fetched $132.70 a tonne, traders said. Brazilian mining company Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer, said on Wednesday that second-quarter output of the commodity fell 9.1 percent to 73.23 million tonnes from a year ago. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0356 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3740 +36.00 +0.97 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.1 +1.70 +1.29 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.42 +1.46 +1.11 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1192 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin)