* Shanghai rebar extends gains to highest since April
* Iron ore imports unexpectedly hit record at 73.14 mln T
* Iron ore demand to stay strong on high steel production
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, Aug 8 Chinese steel futures extended
gains to their highest since late April on Thursday, driven by
resilient demand and surging raw material prices in the world's
top steel producer as exports and manufacturing activity picked
up.
A stronger-than-expected rebound in China's exports in July
and a modest pick-up in factory activity offered hope that the
world's second-largest economy may be stabilising after a
slowdown. ID:nL4N0G90PV]
The better data also eased market concerns that the
persistent economic weakness may hamper steel demand in the
second half of this year.
"The steel market looks really healthy - demand has clearly
beaten everyone's expectations," said Graeme Train, a
commodities analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai.
"We are seeing steel destocking continuing so there are no
obvious signs the market is out of balance at this stage, and
any slowdown will be a lot more moderate than people expect."
The most-traded rebar contract for January settlement on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session high of
3,748 yuan ($611) a tonne, its highest since April 22. It closed
more than one percent higher at 3,743 yuan a tonne.
Moody's said in a research note that China's steel
consumption rose 8.8 percent in the first half from a year ago,
much higher than the 2.4 percent growth for calendar 2012.
RECORD IRON ORE
China's iron ore imports hit a record high of 73.41 million
tonnes in July, up 17 percent from June and trumping the
previous record of 70.94 million tonnes in
December.
Domestic buyers replenished their inventories to meet
surprisingly strong steel demand during the summer, and analysts
expected the trend for strong imports to continue.
"Restocking by Chinese steel mills is still staying very
strong this week, supporting iron ore which may hit $138 soon,"
said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
The benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI
jumped 1.3 percent to $133.10 a tonne on Wednesday, gaining for
a fourth session in a row to its highest since April 30, based
on data compiled by Steel Index.
A cargo of 165,000 tonnes 62-grade Australian fines was sold
via the China Beijing International Mining Exchange at $135.2 a
tonne on Thursday, the exchange said, higher than a cargo sold
at Singapore-based GlobalORE on Wednesday that fetched $134.
Brazilian mining company Vale SA, the world's
largest iron ore producer, said on Wednesday that second-quarter
output of the commodity fell 9.1 percent to 73.23 million tonnes
from a year ago.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0721 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3743 +39.00 +1.05
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.1 +1.70 +1.29
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.42 +1.46 +1.11
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1192 Chinese yuan)
