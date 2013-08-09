SHANGHAI, Aug 9 Chinese steel futures ended Friday 2.1 percent higher than last week and stood at their highest since late April after government data pointed to signs of resilience in the world's second largest economy. The most-traded steel rebar contract for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed Friday at 3,755 yuan ($610) a tonne, rising half a percent from the previous day. It hit a session high of 3,758 yuan, a level last seen on April 22. A visit to several warehouses in Shanghai, one of China's largest steel trading hubs, indicated that steel product transactions had slowed later in the week, with end users already completing their bookings, but demand remained relatively high in what is traditionally an off-season. "Chinese steel stocks still remain too low to feed local underlying demand, which is being fed by renewed property funding, rail and road infrastructure spending, better export potential as the global economy finally rounds out its double-dip recession, together with cheaper financing and inventory holding costs," said Standard Bank in a note. National Bureau of Statistics data on Friday showed that daily crude steel output in July fell slightly compared to the previous month to 2.11 million tonnes, but the figure was 6 percent higher than the same period of 2012. On Thursday, news of record-high iron ore imports over July suggested that steel demand in China, the world's biggest producer, was healthier than expected even during a traditional off-season. Analysts suggested Chinese steel mills were restocking earlier than usual this year. Traders remain cautiously optimistic, saying they expect demand to remain relatively strong for at least another month. "Actually, underlying steel demand is always very strong and we are still raising our booking prices - the upward trend is expected to extend into late August and early September," said a steel trader based in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3755 19.00 0.51 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.10 0 0 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136 2.58 1.93 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1225 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Michael Perry)