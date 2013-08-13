BEIJING, Aug 13 Chinese steel futures rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive session, with traders still in a heavy steel product restocking drive in anticipation of increasing end-user demand in the world's biggest steel consuming nation. The most-traded steel rebar contract for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day at 3,838 yuan ($630) per tonne, up 1.5 percent to its highest level in nearly four months. "The restocking has been massive -- this has been the opposite of that incredible May destock, which was much deeper and thicker than it needed to be," said Melinda Moore, analyst with Standard Bank. Alarm about the size of Chinese steel product stocks in May led to a huge sell-off that saw prices plunge, especially amid uncertainties about the state of the country's economy. "Now the (Chinese) government is making it clear that property is better, that cash is in the system again, so all the messages about policy and cash liquidity from Beijing have improved," she said. There was more encouraging news in the steel sector after Baoshan Iron and Steel, also known as Baosteel and regarded as China's price leader, announced price rises of 120-150 yuan per tonne for its main products for September delivery. Iron ore indexes at the end of Monday trading were also higher, with the Steel Index's benchmark 62-percent index jumping 4.2 percent to $138.7 per tonne. Traders said a tender for Rio Tinto ore with 63 percent iron content was sold for $143.5 per tonne on Tuesday, up more than $3 compared to the previous day. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 1114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3838 57.00 1.51 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.7 5.60 4.20 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.78 3.76 2.69 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1223 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Keiron Henderson)