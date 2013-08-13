* Steel traders sales to property sector increase

BEIJING/LONDON, Aug 13 Spot iron ore prices climbed to their highest in five months and Chinese steel futures rose for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, on the back of heavy steel restocking in top consumer China fuelled by an improvement of its property sector.

Ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, adding $3.10 a tonne to reach $141.80, according to data provider Steel Index, the highest level since March 12.

Traders also said a tender for Rio Tinto ore with 63 percent iron content was sold for $143.5 per tonne on Tuesday, up more than $3 compared with the previous day.

Steel restocking gathered pace as traders are seeing growing demand from the Chinese real estate sector, which has been boosted by signals that the government would take a softer approach to price control.

"Traders have sold their stocks quite successfully to the real estate market in the last few weeks; the real estate sector in China is clearly a lot stronger than many had anticipated," said Macquarie head of commodities research Colin Hamilton.

"I think sentiment and confidence have become much better in the last couple of weeks as the Chinese government is using the real estate sector as a tool to support growth."

The eastern city of Wenzhou became the first in China to ease restrictions on property purchases.

Under the new rule, first-home buyers in Wenzhou can now buy two houses, reversing a restriction introduced in March 2011 that barred them from purchasing two properties as part of a nationwide campaign to calm China's frothy real estate prices.

STEEL FUTURES

The most-traded steel rebar contract for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day at 3,838 yuan ($630) per tonne, up 1.5 percent to its highest level in nearly four months.

"The restocking has been massive -- this has been the opposite of that incredible May destock, which was much deeper and thicker than it needed to be," said Melinda Moore, analyst with Standard Bank.

Alarm about the size of Chinese steel product stocks in May led to a huge sell-off that saw prices plunge, especially amid uncertainties about the state of the country's economy.

"Now the (Chinese) government is making it clear that property is better, that cash is in the system again, so all the messages about policy and cash liquidity from Beijing have improved," she said.

There was more encouraging news in the steel sector after Baoshan Iron and Steel, also known as Baosteel and regarded as China's price leader, announced price rises of 120-150 yuan per tonne for its main products for September delivery. ($1 = 6.1223 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Keiron Henderson and David Cowell)