* Steel traders sales to property sector increase
* Massive steel restocking mirrors deep May destocking
* Steelmaker Baosteel announces steel price increase
(updates iron ore prices, adds comment on iron ore)
BEIJING/LONDON, Aug 13 Spot iron ore prices
climbed to their highest in five months and Chinese steel
futures rose for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, on
the back of heavy steel restocking in top consumer China fuelled
by an improvement of its property sector.
Ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose for the
fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, adding $3.10 a tonne to
reach $141.80, according to data provider Steel Index, the
highest level since March 12.
Traders also said a tender for Rio Tinto ore with 63 percent
iron content was sold for $143.5 per tonne on Tuesday, up more
than $3 compared with the previous day.
Steel restocking gathered pace as traders are seeing growing
demand from the Chinese real estate sector, which has been
boosted by signals that the government would take a softer
approach to price control.
"Traders have sold their stocks quite successfully to the
real estate market in the last few weeks; the real estate sector
in China is clearly a lot stronger than many had anticipated,"
said Macquarie head of commodities research Colin Hamilton.
"I think sentiment and confidence have become much better in
the last couple of weeks as the Chinese government is using the
real estate sector as a tool to support growth."
The eastern city of Wenzhou became the first in China to
ease restrictions on property purchases.
Under the new rule, first-home buyers in Wenzhou can now buy
two houses, reversing a restriction introduced in March 2011
that barred them from purchasing two properties as part of a
nationwide campaign to calm China's frothy real estate prices.
STEEL FUTURES
The most-traded steel rebar contract for January settlement
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day at 3,838
yuan ($630) per tonne, up 1.5 percent to its highest level in
nearly four months.
"The restocking has been massive -- this has been the
opposite of that incredible May destock, which was much deeper
and thicker than it needed to be," said Melinda Moore, analyst
with Standard Bank.
Alarm about the size of Chinese steel product stocks in May
led to a huge sell-off that saw prices plunge, especially amid
uncertainties about the state of the country's economy.
"Now the (Chinese) government is making it clear that
property is better, that cash is in the system again, so all the
messages about policy and cash liquidity from Beijing have
improved," she said.
There was more encouraging news in the steel sector after
Baoshan Iron and Steel, also known as Baosteel and
regarded as China's price leader, announced price rises of
120-150 yuan per tonne for its main products for September
delivery.
($1 = 6.1223 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Silvia Antonioli; Editing by
Keiron Henderson and David Cowell)