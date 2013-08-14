SHANGHAI Aug 14 Chinese steel futures rose for
the seventh session, reaching a fresh four-month high, in
response to gains in iron ore prices and optimism that the
economy of the world's biggest steel consuming nation is
stabilising.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose to 3,848 yuan in early trade, the highest
since April 12th. It was up 0.1 percent at 3,826 yuan by 0232
GMT.
"Part of the gains are led by the increase in iron ore
prices. But enquiries for steel are also strong and people are
in a buying mood because of the view that the Chinese economy
would pick up pace in the coming months," said a Shanghai-based
trader.
Spot iron ore prices climbed to their highest in five months
to reach $141.80 on Tuesday. Traders said a tender for Rio Tinto
ore with 63 percent iron content was sold for $143.5 per tonne
on Tuesday, up more than $3 compared with the previous day.
"Iron ore spot price rally has continued to defy our earlier
expectations, with mills' restocking supporting a series of
particularly strong physical tenders over the past few days,"
Credit Suisse said in a research note.
A slew of better-than-expected economic data last week has
buoyed market hopes that China's economy may be bottoming out
after more than two-years of slowing growth.
Increased investment in real estate in July, along with news
that an eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou has relaxed restrictions
on property purchases has also strengthened hopes that Beijing
may soon loosen its near four-year-old property controls to
shore up its economy.
Chinese leading steelmakers, including Baosteel,
have lifted their prices for September bookings, reflecting
robust end-user demand.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael
Perry)