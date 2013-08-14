SHANGHAI Aug 14 Chinese steel futures rose for the seventh session, reaching a fresh four-month high, in response to gains in iron ore prices and optimism that the economy of the world's biggest steel consuming nation is stabilising.

The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to 3,848 yuan in early trade, the highest since April 12th. It was up 0.1 percent at 3,826 yuan by 0232 GMT.

"Part of the gains are led by the increase in iron ore prices. But enquiries for steel are also strong and people are in a buying mood because of the view that the Chinese economy would pick up pace in the coming months," said a Shanghai-based trader.

Spot iron ore prices climbed to their highest in five months to reach $141.80 on Tuesday. Traders said a tender for Rio Tinto ore with 63 percent iron content was sold for $143.5 per tonne on Tuesday, up more than $3 compared with the previous day.

"Iron ore spot price rally has continued to defy our earlier expectations, with mills' restocking supporting a series of particularly strong physical tenders over the past few days," Credit Suisse said in a research note.

A slew of better-than-expected economic data last week has buoyed market hopes that China's economy may be bottoming out after more than two-years of slowing growth.

Increased investment in real estate in July, along with news that an eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou has relaxed restrictions on property purchases has also strengthened hopes that Beijing may soon loosen its near four-year-old property controls to shore up its economy.

Chinese leading steelmakers, including Baosteel, have lifted their prices for September bookings, reflecting robust end-user demand.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)