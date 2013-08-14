* Shanghai rebar closes lower after sharp recent gains
* High raw material prices and firmer economic outlook
support rebar
(Updates Shanghai rebar close, adds iron ore deal)
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 14 Chinese steel futures eased a
bit on Wednesday after hitting a four-month intraday high in
response to gains in iron ore prices and on optimism that the
economy of the world's biggest steel consuming nation was
stabilising.
The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose to 3,848 yuan ($630) initially, the
highest since April 12, before closing slightly lower at 3,819
yuan. But rebar is up about 5 percent so far this month.
"Part of the gains are led by the increase in iron ore
prices. But enquiries for steel are also strong and people are
in a buying mood because of the view that the Chinese economy
would pick up pace in the coming months," said a Shanghai-based
trader.
Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI climbed to their highest
in five months to $141.80 on Tuesday. Traders said a tender for
Rio Tinto ore with 62 percent iron content was sold for $144 a
tonne on Wednesday, up half a dollar compared with the previous
day.
"Iron ore spot price rally has continued to defy our earlier
expectations, with mills' restocking supporting a series of
particularly strong physical tenders over the past few days,"
Credit Suisse said in a research note.
A slew of better-than-expected economic data last week has
buoyed market hopes that China's economy may be bottoming out
after more than two-years of slowing growth.
Increased investment in real estate in July, along with news
that an eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou has relaxed restrictions
on property purchases has also strengthened hopes that Beijing
may soon loosen its near four-year-old property controls to
shore up its economy.
Leading Chinese steelmakers, including Baosteel,
have lifted their prices for September bookings, reflecting
robust end-user demand.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0909 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3819 -3.00 -0.08
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 141.8 +3.10 +2.24
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.78 +3.76 +2.69
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael
Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)