* Shanghai rebar closes lower after sharp recent gains * High raw material prices and firmer economic outlook support rebar (Updates Shanghai rebar close, adds iron ore deal) By Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Aug 14 Chinese steel futures eased a bit on Wednesday after hitting a four-month intraday high in response to gains in iron ore prices and on optimism that the economy of the world's biggest steel consuming nation was stabilising. The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose to 3,848 yuan ($630) initially, the highest since April 12, before closing slightly lower at 3,819 yuan. But rebar is up about 5 percent so far this month. "Part of the gains are led by the increase in iron ore prices. But enquiries for steel are also strong and people are in a buying mood because of the view that the Chinese economy would pick up pace in the coming months," said a Shanghai-based trader. Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI climbed to their highest in five months to $141.80 on Tuesday. Traders said a tender for Rio Tinto ore with 62 percent iron content was sold for $144 a tonne on Wednesday, up half a dollar compared with the previous day. "Iron ore spot price rally has continued to defy our earlier expectations, with mills' restocking supporting a series of particularly strong physical tenders over the past few days," Credit Suisse said in a research note. A slew of better-than-expected economic data last week has buoyed market hopes that China's economy may be bottoming out after more than two-years of slowing growth. Increased investment in real estate in July, along with news that an eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou has relaxed restrictions on property purchases has also strengthened hopes that Beijing may soon loosen its near four-year-old property controls to shore up its economy. Leading Chinese steelmakers, including Baosteel, have lifted their prices for September bookings, reflecting robust end-user demand. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0909 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3819 -3.00 -0.08 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 141.8 +3.10 +2.24 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.78 +3.76 +2.69 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Perry and Muralikumar Anantharaman)