* Steel demand firm, backed by end-user restocking
* But slowdown in iron ore-buying seen capping prices of raw
material
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, Aug 15 Chinese steel futures held on
near a four-month high on robust demand from end-users, but
gains in iron ore were capped by worries that higher prices for
the raw material could prompt steelmakers to curb purchases.
The most-traded rebar futures contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange stood unchanged at 3,828 yuan ($630) a
tonne by 0222 GMT. It rose to an intraday high of 3,848 yuan on
Wednesday, the highest since April 12.
"Steel demand from downstream sectors like construction is
very strong and some mills have even failed to deliver on their
orderbooks, although high output has capped the upside room of
prices," said a steel trader in Shanghai.
A strong pick-up in exports and domestic orders in the
world's No.1 consumer of steel has encouraged steel mills to
maintain high production and raise prices for September
bookings, supporting the steelmaking ingredient iron ore.
"There is also massive restocking demand running above
underlying demand, fuelled by the lack of steel inventories,
with downstream sectors like autos and property restocking
strongly," said Melinda Moore, an analyst with Standard Bank.
Inventories of major steel products in big cities have been
in a downward trend after hitting a record of 22.5 million
tonnes in mid-March, shrinking to 15.1 million tonnes by last
Friday, traders said.
The increased purchases by steel mills have driven spot iron
ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI to their highest in five months. The
raw material extended gains to $142.8 a tonne on Wednesday.
But some traders are concerned that a faster-than-expected
spike in iron ore prices could prompt some steelmakers to delay
purchases, weighing on the ingredient in coming weeks.
Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:>
fell across the board on Wednesday, with the most active
September contract slumping $3 to $135.75 a tonne.
"It is hard to say that iron ore prices look a bit tired
when steel prices have continued to rise, but swaps have been
odd, suggesting that people may be getting a bit tired," Moore
said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0226 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3828 +0.00 +0.00
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.8 +1.00 +0.71
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.18 +0.40 +0.28
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)