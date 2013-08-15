* Steel demand firm, backed by end-user restocking * But slowdown in iron ore-buying seen capping prices of raw material By Ruby Lian and David Stanway SHANGHAI, Aug 15 Chinese steel futures held on near a four-month high on robust demand from end-users, but gains in iron ore were capped by worries that higher prices for the raw material could prompt steelmakers to curb purchases. The most-traded rebar futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange stood unchanged at 3,828 yuan ($630) a tonne by 0222 GMT. It rose to an intraday high of 3,848 yuan on Wednesday, the highest since April 12. "Steel demand from downstream sectors like construction is very strong and some mills have even failed to deliver on their orderbooks, although high output has capped the upside room of prices," said a steel trader in Shanghai. A strong pick-up in exports and domestic orders in the world's No.1 consumer of steel has encouraged steel mills to maintain high production and raise prices for September bookings, supporting the steelmaking ingredient iron ore. "There is also massive restocking demand running above underlying demand, fuelled by the lack of steel inventories, with downstream sectors like autos and property restocking strongly," said Melinda Moore, an analyst with Standard Bank. Inventories of major steel products in big cities have been in a downward trend after hitting a record of 22.5 million tonnes in mid-March, shrinking to 15.1 million tonnes by last Friday, traders said. The increased purchases by steel mills have driven spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI to their highest in five months. The raw material extended gains to $142.8 a tonne on Wednesday. But some traders are concerned that a faster-than-expected spike in iron ore prices could prompt some steelmakers to delay purchases, weighing on the ingredient in coming weeks. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> fell across the board on Wednesday, with the most active September contract slumping $3 to $135.75 a tonne. "It is hard to say that iron ore prices look a bit tired when steel prices have continued to rise, but swaps have been odd, suggesting that people may be getting a bit tired," Moore said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3828 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.8 +1.00 +0.71 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.18 +0.40 +0.28 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1196 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Joseph Radford)