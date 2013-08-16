* Slower buying by steelmakers drags down iron ore
* Singapore-cleared iron ore swaps drop
* Shanghai rebar slips, but losses seen limited
By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 16 Spot iron ore came off
five-month highs as steelmakers in top consumer China slowed
down buying after replenishing inventories, but prices were
still on track for their biggest weekly gain in more than seven
months.
China's imports of the steelmaking ingredient surged to a
record high of 73.14 million tonnes in July on heavy restocking
by steelmakers. Iron ore prices prices .IO62-CNI=SI have risen
28 percent to above $140 a tonne, from $110.4 touched on May 31.
"We are concerned that the market is getting too hot, too
quick as there is no need to build large inventories at this
stage, and this round of restocking will possibly be followed by
destocking in September," said Graeme Train, a commodity analyst
with Macquarie in Shanghai.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell more than one percent to
$141.2 a tonne on Thursday, off Wednesday's peak of $142.80,
according to the Steel Index.
Prices were however still on track for a 6 percent weekly
rise, the biggest such gain since early January.
Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:>
extended losses across the board on Thursday, with the
most-traded September contract dropping about $2 to $133.83 a
tonne.
Traders are eyeing the result of a Rio Tinto
tender for 165,000-tonne 62-percent Pilbara Australian fines to
be closed this afternoon for clues on the near-term trend.
Shanghai steel futures slipped for a second consecutive day
on Friday, but losses were limited by firm underlying demand in
the world's biggest producer and consumer.
The most active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange lost less than half a percent to 3,807 yuan
($620) a tonne by 0244 GMT, but was still headed for an almost 2
percent gain this week -- its second straight weekly gain.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0244 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3807 -16.00 -0.42
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 141.2 -1.60 -1.12
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.5 -1.68 -1.17
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)