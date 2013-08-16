* Slower buying by steelmakers drags down iron ore * Singapore-cleared iron ore swaps drop * Shanghai rebar slips, but losses seen limited (Updates Shanghai rebar close) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Aug 16 Spot iron ore came off five-month highs as steelmakers in top consumer China slowed down buying after replenishing inventories, but prices were still on track for their biggest weekly gain in more than seven months. China's imports of the steelmaking ingredient surged to a record high of 73.14 million tonnes in July on heavy restocking by steelmakers. Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have risen 28 percent to above $140 a tonne, from $110.4 touched on May 31. "We are concerned that the market is getting too hot, too quick as there is no need to build large inventories at this stage, and this round of restocking will possibly be followed by destocking in September," said Graeme Train, a commodity analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai. Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell more than one percent to $141.2 a tonne on Thursday, off Wednesday's peak of $142.80, according to the Steel Index. Prices were however still on track for a 6 percent weekly rise, the biggest such gain since early January. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> extended losses across the board on Thursday, with the most-traded September contract dropping about $2 to $133.83 a tonne. Traders are still eyeing the result of a Rio Tinto tender for 165,000-tonne 62-percent Pilbara Australian fines to be closed this afternoon for clues on the near-term trend. Shanghai steel futures slipped for a second consecutive day on Friday, but losses were limited by firm underlying demand in the world's biggest producer and consumer. The most active rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to close at 3,811 yuan ($620), but was still headed for 2 percent gain this week -- its second straight weekly gain. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3811 -12.00 -0.31 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 141.2 -1.60 -1.12 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.5 -1.68 -1.17 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1125 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jijo Jacob)