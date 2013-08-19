* Slow restocking, falling raw material weighs on steel * Iron ore extends losses, off five-month high (Updates Shanghai rebar close, adds iron ore tender price) SHANGHAI, Aug 19 Chinese steel futures slipped to a one-week low on Monday as end-user restocking slows in the world's top consumer and prices of steelmaking raw material iron ore eased from five-month highs. The most active rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,785 yuan ($620) a tonne on Monday, the lowest since Aug. 12. It traded almost flat at 3,812 yuan by close. "End-user demand is starting to ease modestly as the high temperature slows down construction, a main steel consumer, while traders are reluctant to restock much," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with steel trading platform Xiben New Line Co Ltd in Shanghai. However, Qiu expected construction activity would still pick up pace as the weather cooled in coming weeks, boosting steel demand. Spot iron ore prices extended losses as steel mills held back from restocking after recent increased purchases drove the price to a five-month high on Aug. 14. Benchmark iron ore prices with 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI declined 2 percent to $137.9 a tonne last Friday, according to the Steel Index. A Rio Tinto tender for 165,000-tonnes of 62-percent Pilbara Australian fines was struck at $138.59 a tonne, higher than a similar deal that fetched $137.95 a tonne last Friday, traders said. Singapore-cleared iron ore swaps <0#SGXIOS:> rose slightly last Friday, with the mostly-traded September contract inching up less than one percent to $134.69 a tonne, after declining for two consecutive sessions. "Iron ore swaps trade have been mixed, suggesting traders are struggling to find a clear clue for the market trend," said an iron ore swap broker in Beijing. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3812 -1.00 -0.03 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.9 -3.30 -2.34 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.34 -3.16 -2.22 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard Pullin and Anupama Dwivedi)