* Iron ore prices recover one percent * High steel production boosts demand for the raw material * Steel futures extend slim gains (Updates Shanghai rebar close) SHANGHAI, Aug 20 Spot iron ore prices rebounded, after declining for two consecutive sessions, as Chinese steelmakers ramped up production, boosting the appetite for the steelmaking raw material. Daily steel output in China, the world's biggest producer, bounced up 2.7 percent to an average 2.14 million tonnes between Aug 1-10, from July 21-31, and large mills lifted average daily running rates by 5.5 percent to 1.76 million tonnes. "We do not expect any rapid fall in iron ore price as China's demand stays strong, so we've stepped up purchases, though we think $140 a tonne is too high," said an iron ore buying official with a large-sized steelmaker in south China. Benchmark iron ore prices with 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI edged up nearly one percent to $139.2 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index. It hit a five-month peak of $142.8 last week and has risen 7 percent this month. Total steel output jumped 7 percent to 455.8 million tonnes in the first seven months from a year ago, and the economic planner expected full-year production to rise 9 percent to hit a record 780 million tonnes. Two cargoes of 62-percent Australian fines were sold at $138 and $140 a tonne respectively on Monday, up from a tender of $137.95 last Friday, traders said. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> traded mixed across the board on Monday, with the mostly-traded September contract inching up slightly to $134.92 a tonne. The most active rebar futures for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased back to 3,796 yuan ($620) by close, down half a percent. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3796 -18.00 -0.47 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.2 +1.30 +0.94 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.09 +0.75 +0.54 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1229 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Perry)