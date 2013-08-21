* Iron ore at $139/tonne, up 7 pct so far in August * China steel mills brace for brisk consumption season By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Spot iron ore prices held near five-month highs at just below $140 a tonne, supported by brisk steel production in top market China as mills brace for the peak consumption season. China's daily crude steel output averaged 2.14 million tonnes in the first 10 days of August, up almost 3 percent from the previous 10-day period, according to industry group China Iron and Steel Association. That should support demand for iron ore as Chinese mills ensure they have enough of the raw material to keep pace with steel demand anticipated to strengthen during the seasonally brisk September and October period when most construction activity resumes due to better weather. Indications of a stabilising Chinese economy and Beijing's commitment to boost investment in urban infrastructure and railways are also pushing steelmakers to keep output high. "Most people had expected China's economy to continue to soften and that did not happen. Nor did it grow really fast, but it's not growing at the exceptionally low rate that people were expecting," said Joel Crane, vice president of research at Morgan Stanley. "The issue here is a demand surprise not a supply surprise. If anyone is surprised why the iron ore price is high, it's not because they got supply wrong, it's because they got demand wrong." Market watchers had earlier expected an onslaught in fresh seaborne supply of iron ore this year to trump demand from China whose economy had shown signs of a slowdown after years of heady growth. Ore with 62-percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, was off 20 cents at $139 a tonne on Tuesday, according to the latest data from compiler Steel Index. That price is not far off last week's peak of $142.80, the highest since mid-March. Despite Tuesday's modest pullback, iron ore remains 7 percent up for the month. Some buyers were hesitant to take more cargo after the recent rally in prices, but the uptrend looks intact, said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "There might be some small adjustment in prices but the upward trend should resume very soon. The weather in China is getting better so seasonal steel demand will return," he said. Firmer demand has encouraged Chinese steelmakers to hike prices, and has also been reflected in higher raw material costs. Jiangsu Shagang, China's largest privately owned steelmaker, will raise prices of construction-used rebar by 20 yuan to 3,660 yuan ($600) for late August bookings, traders said. "With improving profitability, some steel mills are keen to ramp up production ... and output will stay at elevated levels," according to a research note on CISA's website. Traders are eyeing a tender for a cargo of 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines closing later on Wednesday for pricing cues. That grade was last sold at $138.59 a tonne at a tender on Monday, and traders expect the latest shipment to be sold between $137-$138. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0342 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3801 -10.00 -0.26 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139 -0.20 -0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.12 -0.97 -0.69 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1246 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Joseph Radford)