* Iron ore at two-week low below $138/tonne * Shanghai rebar hits 1-1/2-week low despite upbeat China data * China Aug PMI at 4-month high -HSBC survey (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Spot iron ore prices pulled back further from five-month highs reached last week as Chinese mills slowed on replenishing stockpiles, waiting for more evidence that the country's steel market is on the road to recovery. Shanghai rebar steel futures dropped to their weakest level in 1-1/2 weeks on Thursday despite a private-sector survey showing activity in China's manufacturing sector accelerated to a four-month high in August. "Traders are finding it difficult to accept rising steel prices after a rapid increase in the past few weeks, so they are on a wait-and-see," said a Shanghai-based trader. "But the outlook remains positive and prices will be on an upward track again." The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.7 percent at 3,769 yuan ($620) a tonne, just off a session low of 3,762 yuan. The decline comes despite the preliminary HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index for China rising to 50.1 in August from 47.7 in July that reinforced signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy. The upbeat data still bodes well for China's steel market, with a stabilising economy combining with the peak consumption season that starts in September. "We think inventory rebuilding following a period of destocking is driving stronger activity in the third quarter," investment bank Barclays said in a note, citing the increase in imports of raw materials iron ore and crude oil in July. The price of rebar, a product used in construction, is up 3.7 percent so far in August and is on track for its third straight month of gains. Recent gains in steel prices had spurred appetite for raw material iron ore although traders said the restocking momentum that pushed prices to five-month peaks last week appears to be slowing. "We should have a bit of correction for iron ore prices because they went up really fast. With prices on the high side, buyers are slowing down," said a trader in Hong Kong. "We have not really seen a sufficient increase in steel prices that would warrant a large increase in iron ore prices." Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI dropped nearly 1 percent to $137.80 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since Aug. 7, according to data provider Steel Index. It was the second straight session of declines for iron ore which touched $142.80 on Aug. 14, its highest since mid-March. Iron ore prices are up 6 percent this month. Global miner BHP Billiton is selling 90,000 tonnes of 57.7 percent grade Australian Yandi iron ore fines at a tender closing later on Thursday, traders said, with the shipment seen being sold at between $125 and $126 a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3769 -28.00 -0.74 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.8 -1.20 -0.86 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.9 -0.22 -0.16 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1234 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Himani Sarkar)