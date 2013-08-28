* Iron ore prices up almost 7 pct in August * Shanghai rebar gains for third session out of four By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Spot iron ore prices hovered near $139 a tonne, not far from five-month highs reached earlier this month, with Chinese demand for its top commodity import by volume remaining firm as steel mills keep production high. Shanghai rebar futures rose for a third session out of four on Wednesday, reflecting hopes that Chinese steel demand will be supported by a stabilising economy as the sector looks to the peak consumption season starting next month. "Enquiries are still there and demand for cargo is still there. Given strong Chinese steel output, we will see iron ore prices supported for a while," said a Hong Kong-based trader. Ore with 62-percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the industry benchmark, was steady at $138.70 a tonne on Tuesday, based on the latest available data from compiler Steel Index. Iron ore has gained nearly 7 percent this month, after rising to a five-month peak of $142.80 on Aug. 14. There is buying interest for 61-percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $138 a tonne, about the same level as last week, the Hong Kong trader said, suggesting firm demand for mainstream cargoes in the spot market. That demand is reflected in climbing freight rates. The benchmark rate for capesize vessels from Australia to China rose to $9.359 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since November. But the slower flow of spot deals this week suggests some buyers are opting to "wait and see", said a trader in Shanghai. "I think the upward momentum has slowed a bit, but I don't see prices collapsing. For July and the first half of August most mills are making money," he said. On average, profit margins at Chinese mills are at around 100-150 yuan ($16-$25) per tonne, he added. Expectations of stronger steel consumption during the seasonally brisk September and October period have kept Chinese steel production high, with daily output averaging 2.14 million tonnes in the first 10 days of August, up almost 3 percent from late July. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had risen 0.4 percent to 3,817 yuan a tonne by 0327 GMT. It touched a 1-1/2-week high of 3,848 yuan on Monday. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3817 +15.00 +0.39 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.7 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.25 +0.16 +0.11 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)