By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Spot iron ore prices hovered
near $139 a tonne, not far from five-month highs reached earlier
this month, with Chinese demand for its top commodity import by
volume remaining firm as steel mills keep production high.
Shanghai rebar futures surrendered early gains to finish
lower on Wednesday, tracking weaker Asian equities, as a
potential U.S.-led military strike against Syria prompted
caution among investors.
The military strike would come within days and would be the
most aggressive action by Western powers in Syria's
two-and-a-half-year civil war, dragging Asian equities to a
seven-week low, but lifting oil and gold to multi-month highs.
Still, hopes that Chinese steel demand will be supported by
a stabilising economy as the sector looks to the peak
consumption season starting next month are aiding the outlook
for iron ore.
"Enquiries are still there and demand for cargo is still
there. Given strong Chinese steel output, we will see iron ore
prices supported for a while," said a Hong Kong-based trader.
Ore with 62-percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI, the
industry benchmark, was steady at $138.70 a tonne on Tuesday,
based on the latest available data from compiler Steel Index.
Iron ore has gained nearly 7 percent this month, after
rising to a five-month peak of $142.80 on Aug. 14.
There is buying interest for 61-percent grade Australian
Pilbara iron ore fines at $138 a tonne, about the same level as
last week, the Hong Kong trader said, suggesting firm demand for
mainstream cargoes in the spot market.
That demand is reflected in climbing freight rates. The
benchmark rate for capesize vessels from Australia to China
rose to $9.359 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since
November.
But the slower flow of spot deals this week suggests some
buyers are opting to "wait and see", said a trader in Shanghai.
"I think the upward momentum has slowed a bit, but I don't
see prices collapsing. For July and the first half of August
most mills are making money," he said.
On average, profit margins at Chinese mills are at around
100-150 yuan ($16-$25) per tonne, he added.
Expectations of stronger steel consumption during the
seasonally brisk September and October period have kept Chinese
steel production high, with daily output averaging 2.14 million
tonnes in the first 10 days of August, up almost 3 percent from
late July.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange closed about 1 percent lower
at 3,767 yuan a tonne, after hitting a session high of 3,835
yuan.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0327 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3817 +15.00 +0.39
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.7 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.25 +0.16 +0.11
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Anand Basu)