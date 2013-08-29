* Shanghai rebar hits lowest since Aug. 9 * Iron ore holds near $139; miners sell spot cargoes higher * Chinese mills look to peak steel demand season (Adds wide gap in globalORE bids/offers, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Shanghai steel futures fell to three-week lows on Thursday tracking weaknesses in other commodities over concerns of a possible U.S.-led strike against Syria, although expectations of firmer Chinese demand capped losses. Chinese steel mills are looking to the peak consumption season in September and October, backed by signs that the world's No. 2 economy is regaining some footing amid stronger factory and trade data from July. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.5 percent to close at 3,749 yuan ($610) a tonne. It touched a low of 3,727 yuan, its weakest since Aug. 9. "Some investors have closed their positions amid the broader fall in commodities," said Ding Rui, analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. "Also, spot demand for rebar has been weakening in recent weeks and some players have become cautious again after the previous economic data lifted market sentiment." Rebar followed losses in other commodities including copper and rubber as President Barack Obama talked about the possibility of a limited military strike against Syria in response to last week's chemical weapons attack. But the outlook for Chinese steel demand remains firm, supporting appetite for the raw material iron ore. "The short-term outlook is still positive and expectations are high for an increase in steel demand from September," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "But the buying interest has slowed because iron ore is very close to $140 and I don't think mills would be willing to pay over $140 at the moment." Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 20 cents to $138.50 a tonne on Wednesday, based on latest available data from compiler Steel Index. Iron ore, China's top commodity import by volume, touched a five-month peak of $142.80 on Aug. 14, and has mostly dropped since. WIDE GAP Spot deals were slow on Thursday. On the globalORE trading platform in Singapore, there was a wide gap of at least $11 a tonne between bids and offers for three Australian cargoes, traders said. Global miners Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Vale sold cargoes via spot tenders on Wednesday. BHP sold a cargo of 57.5-percent grade Australian Yandi fines at $129.90 a tonne, up nearly $2 from the sale of a similar grade last week, traders said. Vale sold a cargo of 65-percent grade iron ore fines at $152.75 a tonne. "I thought the Vale price was quite high and this maybe because Vale has not sold this grade in the spot market for months," said the Shanghai trader, adding Vale's last tender for that grade was in March. Despite slipping in mid-August based on Wednesday's latest industry estimate, Chinese steel production remained high, staying above 2 million tonnes a day and pointing to sustained demand for imported iron ore. China's average daily crude steel output stood at 2.118 million tonnes between Aug. 11-20, down 1.2 percent from Aug. 1-10, data from the China Iron and Steel Association showed. That puts the country's annualised output at a record 773 million tonnes, trumping last year's 716.5 million tonnes. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0709 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3749 -57.00 -1.50 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.5 -0.20 -0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.19 +0.94 +0.67 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Michael Perry)