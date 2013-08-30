* Iron ore up 6.5 pct in Aug, rebar rises over 3 pct * Rising supply may pressure ore if steel demand fizzles out (Adds result of Rio tender, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Spot iron ore prices are on course to stretch gains to a third month, reflecting brisk Chinese appetite that pushed the steelmaking raw material to five-month highs in August although rising supply may start to pressure the commodity. Shanghai steel futures held steady on Friday, extending their winning streak to a third month in a row as Chinese producers anticipate brisk consumption during the seasonally strong period in September and October. If steel demand doesn't pick up pace, prices of the alloy may drop and cut appetite for iron ore, traders said. Ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.1 percent to $138.30 a tonne on Thursday, based on latest available data from compiler Steel Index. Iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for top miners Vale and Rio Tinto , is still up 6.5 percent so far in August and on course for its third consecutive monthly gain. "Prices may turn lower in September. There's plenty of spot supply and we are seeing demand slowing down. Mills are well fed for now," said a Hong Kong-based iron ore trader. Miners are on track to boost production this year with Rio Tinto looking to lift output to 265 million tonnes from around 200 million tonnes in 2012. Rio is proceeding with expansion work in Australia to lift annual operating capacity to 290 million tonnes. There has been a flurry of spot offers from miners in recent weeks after firmer steel prices spurred Chinese mills to restock on iron ore, lifting prices to a five-month high of $142.80 a tonne in mid-August. But the upward momentum has stalled, with steel prices pulling back this week. "Enquiries from clients have dropped. They want a discount of $4-$5 (a tonne) otherwise they're not interested in talking," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. Rio Tinto sold a 165,000-tonne cargo of 61.5 percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at $138.50 a tonne at a tender on Friday, largely in line with market expectations, said a second trader in Shanghai. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.1 percent lower at 3,753 yuan ($610) a tonne. Rebar fell 1.3 percent for the week but still ended August with a gain of 3.1 percent. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3753 -4.00 -0.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.3 -0.20 -0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.3 -1.89 -1.33 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1205 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)