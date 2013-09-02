* Pick-up in factory activity reinforces China recovery
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Chinese steel futures rebounded
on rising hopes that the country's economy is stabilizing after
factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a
year in August, brightening the outlook for steel demand.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to
51.0 from 50.3 in July, the highest level since last April,
boosting confidence that a revival of internal demand will be
sustained in coming months.
Beijing has stepped up efforts to stem a sharp economic
slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, quickening
railway investment and public housing construction in a move
that will drive steel demand.
Chinese steel mills and traders reported a pick-up in orders
in August, with a big improvement from construction and
infrastructure, prompting plans for higher steel production in
September, Macquarie Research said in an Aug. 29 research note.
"With orders looking strong, mills report that capacity
utilization has pushed up in August ... and mills are giving a
strong signal that they plan to increase output into September,"
it said.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.75 percent to 3,782
yuan ($618) a tonne by the midday break, after falling for two
straight sessions. It rose for a third consecutive month in
August with a 3.1 percent gain.
The final HSBC/Markit PMI also expanded for the first time
in four months in August as domestic demand rebounded
marginally. China's economy has slowed in 12 of the last 14
quarters.
Stronger producing rates by Chinese steelmakers in September
will encourage them to continue restocking the raw material iron
ore and could drive up prices this week.
Iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI extended
losses last Friday, dipping 0.4 percent to $137.7 a tonne,
according to the Steel Index. The commodity rose 6 percent in
August, its third consecutive monthly gain.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3782 +28.00 +0.75
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.7 -0.60 -0.43
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.63 -0.67 -0.48
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1195 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Richard
Pullin)