* Steel mills hope stabilizing China economy will support demand * Some mills beefed up iron ore stocks over past few weeks -trader (Updates Shanghai rebar close, adds iron ore tender) By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong SHANGHAI, Sept 4 Chinese steel futures extended losses for a second straight session on Wednesday amid slower buying from end users, weighing on steelmaking raw material iron ore. Buying from users has eased after restocking pushed up steel prices by about 8 percent over the last three months, but steel mills expect demand to get a boost from a stabilising Chinese economy and Beijing's plan to beef up investment in construction and infrastructure projects. "The overall economic environment is improving and steel fundamentals remain healthy, but we might face a slight slowdown in September as a correction after rapid rise in July and August," a senior trader in Shanghai said. The most-traded rebar futures for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to 3,737 yuan ($609) a tonne by close. Iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $138.7 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data from the Steel Index. Chinese steelmakers plan to maintain higher run rates on hopes orders will improve as construction activities pick up, which will push them to restock iron ore. "Some mills have beefed up their iron ore inventories over the past few weeks, while some are still looking for resources. The strong steel production will prevent iron ore against any sharp falls," said an iron ore trader in Beijing. Global miner Rio Tinto sold a cargo of 165,000-tonnes of Pilbara fines with 61-percent iron grade via a tender at $138.15 a tonne on Wednesday, compared with similar deals that fetched $138.1 on Tuesday and $138.5 on Aug.30, respectively, traders said. "Miners and some big traders believe the current prices are still quite good so they are accelerating sale of cargoes, which might put pressure on iron ore prices in the near term," another iron ore trader said. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> fell across the board on Tuesday, with the most active October contract dropping $1.34 to $132.25 a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3737 -27.00 -0.72 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138.7 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.35 -0.14 -0.10 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1206 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anupama Dwivedi)