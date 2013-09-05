* Shanghai rebar futures dip 0.29 pct on day, third daily drop in a row * Iron ore prices also fall $0.70 on Wed with buyers cautious * Activity expected to rise as seasonal demand rises By David Stanway BEIJING, Sept 5 Chinese steel futures dipped for the third consecutive session on Thursday with cautious buyers still playing a waiting game following three months of restocking, but traders said activity was expected to pick up soon. Caution also prevailed in the iron ore market, with traders in China, by far the biggest consumer of the key steelmaking raw material, buying in smaller quantities as they tested the strength of demand from steel mills still struggling with thin margins. "There is a lot of potential demand and steel mills are still producing a lot, but there is still a concern whether the prices of steel and iron ore are in harmony," said a trader in Beijing. "Steel prices have improved though, and while there is a bit of caution now, I expect buying to pick up in the next few weeks and for iron ore prices to rise a little," he added. The most-traded rebar futures for January settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.29 percent to 3,732 yuan ($610) a tonne by the close of play on Thursday. On Wednesday, iron ore with 62 percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI dipped $0.70 or 0.5 percent to end the day at $138.7 a tonne, according to data from the Steel Index. Chinese steelmakers are expected to raise run rates with September and October, typically a peak consumption period, as construction activities pick up. Margins have long been weak as a result of overcapacity and intense price competition among domestic steel mills and the sector is hoping potential oversupply in the iron ore market would help keep costs down. According to research published by domestic brokerage Shenyin Wanguo Securities on Thursday, average steel prices throughout China fell 0.28 percent last week to 3,696 yuan per tonne, while average iron ore prices fell by a wider margin of 1.2 percent over the period. Wang Xiaoqi, vice-chairman of the China Iron and Steel Association, told a conference on Tuesday that despite a recent recovery, the "downward trend (in iron ore prices) could not be changed", adding that Chinese demand had already started to peak. The Chinese steel sector is hoping local steel prices will be strengthened by a new government plan to reduce overcapacity, which the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is expected to approve very soon. Iron ore swaps cleared by the Singapore Exchange <0#SGXIOS:> were mostly down on Wednesday, with the most active October contract falling $0.56 to $131.69 per tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3732 -11.00 -0.29 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 138 -0.70 -0.50 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.86 -0.49 -0.35 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)