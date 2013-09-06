* Steel futures down for fourth session in row in Friday
* Iron ore indexes dip again on Thursday as buying slows
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Sept 6 Chinese steel futures fell to
their lowest levels in a month on Friday with traders and
end-users cautious about market conditions amid strong
stockpiles of key raw material iron ore.
The most traded steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange hit a one-month low of 3,705 yuan per tonne
before recovering slightly in afternoon trade. It closed 0.32
percent lower at 3,723 yuan ($610), the fourth decline in a row
and down 0.8 percent on the week.
Major iron ore indexes also declined for the second day in a
row on Thursday, with 62 percent grade ore .IO62-CNI=SI
falling $0.90 to $137.1 per tonne, according to data from the
Steel Index.
"I don't think buyers are confident about making big
purchases right now but I think prices of about $137 a tonne are
actually reasonable," said a trader based in Beijing. "I don't
think the price will go down in the next few weeks and it is
more likely to go up."
This week's dip comes after a three-month recovery in prices
as buyers sought to replenish their iron ore stockpiles ahead of
the peak demand season of September and October. Chinese iron
ore imports reached a record 73 million tonnes in July and
Thursday data from Australia's Port Hedland indicated that
shipments stayed high in August.
With mills now well-stocked, it is hard to see any big price
increase in the coming weeks, said Graeme Train, analyst with
Macquarie in Shanghai.
"It is too early for seasonal restocking and with supplies
increasing, mills won't feel any urgency to hold more than they
have right now - they are in a holding pattern," he said.
IRON OVERSUPPLY?
Chinese steel mills, concerned by razor-thin profit margins,
are hoping that iron ore prices are in a long-term, structural
decline as domestic demand peaks and supplies rise.
In an assessment of recent price trends published on
Thursday, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said there
was still room for further declines in iron ore prices, with the
Chinese market - the world's biggest - now oversupplied.
According to data from China's statistics bureau, pig iron
output rose 23.78 million tonnes in the first seven months of
the year, which CISA said was not enough to absorb the 33.7
million tonne rise in iron ore imports together with a 50.05
million tonne hike in domestic ore production over the period.
However, Train of Macquarie said the discrepancies
identified by CISA were probably derived from China's unreliable
domestic iron ore production figures.
"If anything, the market is undersupplied after substantial
destocking in the first half and is going to look really tight
towards the end of the year," he said.
CISA said steel firms remained "on the brink of losses",
with overall profit margins for CISA member firms at just 0.23
percent in the first seven months of 2013. It said average steel
prices in August were still lower than the previous year, while
iron ore prices were more than $30 per tonne higher.
"It's a fallacy that lower iron ore prices are good for the
steel industry," said Train. "The margin problems are nothing to
do with iron ore prices and more to do with overcapacity."
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHANGHAI REBAR* 3723 -12.00 -0.32
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.1 -0.90 -0.65
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.71 -1.15 -0.83
*In yuan/tonne
#Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading
day
($1 = 6.1199 Chinese yuan)
