* Steel futures down for fourth session in row in Friday * Iron ore indexes dip again on Thursday as buying slows By David Stanway BEIJING, Sept 6 Chinese steel futures fell to their lowest levels in a month on Friday with traders and end-users cautious about market conditions amid strong stockpiles of key raw material iron ore. The most traded steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a one-month low of 3,705 yuan per tonne before recovering slightly in afternoon trade. It closed 0.32 percent lower at 3,723 yuan ($610), the fourth decline in a row and down 0.8 percent on the week. Major iron ore indexes also declined for the second day in a row on Thursday, with 62 percent grade ore .IO62-CNI=SI falling $0.90 to $137.1 per tonne, according to data from the Steel Index. "I don't think buyers are confident about making big purchases right now but I think prices of about $137 a tonne are actually reasonable," said a trader based in Beijing. "I don't think the price will go down in the next few weeks and it is more likely to go up." This week's dip comes after a three-month recovery in prices as buyers sought to replenish their iron ore stockpiles ahead of the peak demand season of September and October. Chinese iron ore imports reached a record 73 million tonnes in July and Thursday data from Australia's Port Hedland indicated that shipments stayed high in August. With mills now well-stocked, it is hard to see any big price increase in the coming weeks, said Graeme Train, analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai. "It is too early for seasonal restocking and with supplies increasing, mills won't feel any urgency to hold more than they have right now - they are in a holding pattern," he said. IRON OVERSUPPLY? Chinese steel mills, concerned by razor-thin profit margins, are hoping that iron ore prices are in a long-term, structural decline as domestic demand peaks and supplies rise. In an assessment of recent price trends published on Thursday, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said there was still room for further declines in iron ore prices, with the Chinese market - the world's biggest - now oversupplied. According to data from China's statistics bureau, pig iron output rose 23.78 million tonnes in the first seven months of the year, which CISA said was not enough to absorb the 33.7 million tonne rise in iron ore imports together with a 50.05 million tonne hike in domestic ore production over the period. However, Train of Macquarie said the discrepancies identified by CISA were probably derived from China's unreliable domestic iron ore production figures. "If anything, the market is undersupplied after substantial destocking in the first half and is going to look really tight towards the end of the year," he said. CISA said steel firms remained "on the brink of losses", with overall profit margins for CISA member firms at just 0.23 percent in the first seven months of 2013. It said average steel prices in August were still lower than the previous year, while iron ore prices were more than $30 per tonne higher. "It's a fallacy that lower iron ore prices are good for the steel industry," said Train. "The margin problems are nothing to do with iron ore prices and more to do with overcapacity." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3723 -12.00 -0.32 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 137.1 -0.90 -0.65 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.71 -1.15 -0.83 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1199 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)