* China factory activity at 6-month high in Sept * But rising steel stockpiles point to subdued demand (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 23 Shanghai steel futures rose on Monday after an upbeat manufacturing survey from China although concerns over slower growth in steel demand in the world's largest consumer kept gains in check. Shanghai rebar fell to its lowest in more than two months earlier in the day as Chinese investors returned from a long holiday weekend, before recovering with modest gains after the factory activity gauge was released. Growth in China's factory sector accelerated to a six-month high in September, a preliminary survey by HSBC showed, adding to recent signs of a tentative turnaround in the world's second-largest economy. "Steel stocks are building up slowly and we're not seeing a major improvement on the demand-side," said a Shanghai-based trader. Stockpiles of rebar, a steel product used in construction, rose to 6.0809 million tonnes last week from 5.9704 million tonnes the previous week, based on data compiled by Chinese consultancy Mysteel. The most briskly traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.7 percent higher at 3,655 yuan ($600) a tonne, after hitting a session low of 3,612 yuan, its weakest since July 10. Chinese markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for the mid-autumn festival. The increase in steel inventories suggests that Chinese demand may not be picking up during what is typically a brisk consumption season when construction activity usually increases after the summer lull. Still, Chinese mills are keeping steel production high, hoping demand will be more encouraging in October, traders said. Crude steel output averaged 2.129 million tonnes a day between Sept. 1 and 10, up from 2.119 million tonnes from Aug. 21-31, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association released last week. "This week will be crucial because next week is the October holiday. We may see some restocking in both steel and iron ore if steel prices recover," said another trader in Shanghai. Chinese markets are shut for the National Day holiday on Oct. 1-7. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $131.80 a tonne on Friday, based on the latest available data from compiler Steel Index. Iron ore, China's top commodity import by volume, dropped 2 percent last week, its third weekly price decline out of four, after touching a six-week low of $131.10 on Sept. 17. "Even if we see some rebound, I don't think the price could go back to $140. At this point $130-$135 is a more reasonable level given current steel prices," said the second trader. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3655 +24.00 +0.66 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.8 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 132.07 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1212 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai; Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)