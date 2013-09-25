* Baosteel sees China steel demand peaking in 2018 * Iron ore not far off 6-wk lows at near $133/tonne By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Shanghai steel futures fell for an eighth session in 10 on Wednesday, pressured by plentiful supply as Chinese mills kept production high even as growth in demand was subdued. Steel consumption in top market China is expected to peak at 825 million tonnes in 2018, a senior official at Baoshan Iron and Steel told an industry conference in Qingdao. China is shifting away from an investment-driven economy to rely more on domestic consumption which could curb its steel use. After rising in July and August, China's spot steel prices resumed their decline in September, with large steel producers hesitant to raise prices for October orders amid sluggish demand during the peak season, said Helen Lau, senior analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities in Hong Kong. "Steel production increased at a faster pace than demand, raising oversupply concerns and affecting the profitability of steel producers," she said. The most briskly traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a low of 3,617 yuan ($590) a tonne on Wednesday, near Monday's trough of 3,612 yuan, which had not been seen since July 10. It was down 0.4 percent at 3,628 yuan by the midday break. Inventory of five major steel products among traders in China rose to 13.8 million tonnes as of Sept. 20 from 13.5 million tonnes the previous week, according to data compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Stockpiles of construction-used rebar increased to 5.8 million tonnes from 5.7 million tonnes. Total inventory dropped for 25 consecutive weeks before steadying at 13.5 million tonnes on Sept. 13, based on the data. But producers kept their blast furnaces running at full speed. China's daily crude steel output increased half a percent to 2.129 million tonnes in the first 10 days of September from Aug. 21-31, industry data showed last week. The high steel output supported demand for raw material iron ore, although prices are barely rising with spot supply also increasing faster than demand. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.2 percent to $132.70 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. But that is still not far above the six-week low of $131.10 reached on Sept. 17. BHP Billiton , the world's third biggest iron ore miner, said increased supply has put downward pressure on many commodity markets and expects the trend to continue over the short term. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0420 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3628 -14.00 -0.38 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 132.7 +0.30 +0.23 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 133.89 +1.42 +1.07 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1210 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)