* Shanghai rebar has dropped in nine of 11 sessions * Iron ore at 1-1/2-week top after firm prices at tenders By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Shanghai rebar futures slipped to their lowest level since early July on Thursday, pressured by slack demand, although prices of raw material iron ore were at a more than one-week top as Chinese steel mills kept production high. The most active rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,605 yuan ($590) a tonne, its weakest since July 10, before closing at 3,613 yuan, down 0.3 percent. Rebar has dropped for nine out of 11 sessions, and has lost almost 4 percent this month amid subdued demand in China, the world's biggest steel consumer. "Some steel traders are very tight on cash and banks are not keen on lending ahead of the end of the quarter, so I don't expect them to buy additional stocks this week," said a Shanghai-based trader. Inventory of five major steel products among traders in China rose to 13.8 million tonnes as of Sept. 20 from 13.5 million tonnes the previous week, according to data compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Stockpiles of rebar, used in construction, increased to 5.8 million tonnes from 5.7 million tonnes, based on the data. Despite a softer steel market, sustained buying interest from Chinese mills kept spot iron ore prices firm. Top miner Vale sold a cargo of 64.75-percent grade iron ore at $146 a tonne at a tender on Wednesday. That compares to the benchmark 62-percent grade .IO62-CNI=SI which stood at $133.80 a tonne on Wednesday, up 0.8 percent from the previous day and the highest level since Sept. 16, based on data from compiler Steel Index. "There still appears to be a lack of available Brazilian cargo on spot which is trading at a premium to index when tendered," said George Bushnell, iron ore swaps and options broker at SSY Futures. On Thursday, a 90,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore for delivery in November was sold via the globalORE platform in Singapore at a premium of $2.30 per tonne to the Platts index, traders said. Platts 62-percent grade iron ore stood at $132 per tonne on Wednesday, traders said. "It doesn't appear there's a strong sign of restocking at the moment, but it seems there is healthy appetite for cargoes and the market looks stable to firmer as we approach China's Golden Week," said Bushnell. Chinese markets are shut for the National Day break on Oct. 1-7. China's robust steel output is supporting appetite for iron ore with the average daily crude steel production staying near record highs above 2.1 million tonnes. Prices for iron ore swaps were also holding up, suggesting traders were expecting spot rates to remain firm. The October swap contract traded at $129.75-$130 a tonne in Asia, after settling at $129.75 on Wednesday, traders said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3613 -12.00 -0.33 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.8 +1.10 +0.83 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.61 +1.72 +1.28 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1200 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)