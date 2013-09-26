* Shanghai rebar has dropped in nine of 11 sessions
* Iron ore at 1-1/2-week top after firm prices at tenders
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Sept 26 Shanghai rebar futures
slipped to their lowest level since early July on Thursday,
pressured by slack demand, although prices of raw material iron
ore were at a more than one-week top as Chinese steel mills kept
production high.
The most active rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of
3,605 yuan ($590) a tonne, its weakest since July 10, before
closing at 3,613 yuan, down 0.3 percent.
Rebar has dropped for nine out of 11 sessions, and has lost
almost 4 percent this month amid subdued demand in China, the
world's biggest steel consumer.
"Some steel traders are very tight on cash and banks are not
keen on lending ahead of the end of the quarter, so I don't
expect them to buy additional stocks this week," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
Inventory of five major steel products among traders in
China rose to 13.8 million tonnes as of Sept. 20 from 13.5
million tonnes the previous week, according to data compiled by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Stockpiles of rebar, used in construction, increased to 5.8
million tonnes from 5.7 million tonnes, based on the data.
Despite a softer steel market, sustained buying interest
from Chinese mills kept spot iron ore prices firm. Top miner
Vale sold a cargo of 64.75-percent grade iron ore at
$146 a tonne at a tender on Wednesday.
That compares to the benchmark 62-percent grade
.IO62-CNI=SI which stood at $133.80 a tonne on Wednesday, up
0.8 percent from the previous day and the highest level since
Sept. 16, based on data from compiler Steel Index.
"There still appears to be a lack of available Brazilian
cargo on spot which is trading at a premium to index when
tendered," said George Bushnell, iron ore swaps and options
broker at SSY Futures.
On Thursday, a 90,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade
Australian iron ore for delivery in November was sold via the
globalORE platform in Singapore at a premium of $2.30 per tonne
to the Platts index, traders said.
Platts 62-percent grade iron ore stood at $132 per tonne on
Wednesday, traders said.
"It doesn't appear there's a strong sign of restocking at
the moment, but it seems there is healthy appetite for cargoes
and the market looks stable to firmer as we approach China's
Golden Week," said Bushnell.
Chinese markets are shut for the National Day break on Oct.
1-7.
China's robust steel output is supporting appetite for iron
ore with the average daily crude steel production staying near
record highs above 2.1 million tonnes.
Prices for iron ore swaps were also holding up, suggesting
traders were expecting spot rates to remain firm.
The October swap contract traded at $129.75-$130
a tonne in Asia, after settling at $129.75 on Wednesday, traders
said.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3613 -12.00 -0.33
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.8 +1.10 +0.83
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.61 +1.72 +1.28
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1200 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)