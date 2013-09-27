* Shanghai rebar hits 11-week trough on slow demand * Iron ore up 1.5 pct on week so far, but downside seen * Chinese markets are closed Oct. 1-7 for National Day By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 27 Shanghai steel futures slid to their lowest level since July on Friday and are set to stretch losses to a sixth straight week as Chinese supply rose faster than demand. Slack steel demand and an approaching week-long holiday are curbing appetite for iron ore and limiting activity in the spot market, traders said, putting the raw material's price on course to end weaker in September after a three-month gain. The most traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to as low as 3,578 yuan ($580) a tonne, its weakest since July 8. The contract has fallen 1.4 percent for the week so far and has lost almost 5 percent this month. "The market is full of caution and traders are not restocking, particularly after the market inventories have risen for two consecutive weeks now," said Ding Rui, an analyst with Zhongcai Futures in Shanghai. Stockpiles of rebar, a steel product used in construction, rose to 6.0809 million tonnes last week from 5.9704 million tonnes the previous week, based on data compiled by Chinese consultancy Mysteel. The high steel inventories and weaker prices show that Chinese demand is not picking up pace as many had expected given that September is typically a brisk consumption period and the overall economy is seeing signs of stability. And with Chinese mills keeping production high, the excess supply is weighing on prices further. Rebar futures have dropped in 10 out of 12 sessions, with only one more trading day left before Chinese markets close for the Oct. 1-7 National Day holiday. The upcoming holiday is limiting activity in the iron ore spot market. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $133.80 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. Despite a softer steel market, iron ore mostly held up this week, with prices rising 1.5 percent so far as some mills bought cargoes ahead of the October holiday. For the month, iron ore is down 2.8 percent. "Our view is that the market will not be able to sustain this and prices will go down after the holiday because we think we will see more supply coming in," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. A surge in freight rates suggest a lot of the vessels had been booked by miners and exporters to ferry iron ore to China, and most of those could hit the spot market and drag down prices, said the trader who sees iron ore falling to around $125 by mid-October. The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, reached a near two-year high above 2,100 this week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0443 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3581 -35.00 -0.97 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.8 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.36 -0.25 -0.18 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1214 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)