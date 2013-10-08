* Steel raw materials coke, coking coal fall over 2 pct
* Chinese mills seeking iron ore cargoes at discount
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Oct 8 China steel rebar futures fell
more than 1 percent to three-month lows on Tuesday amid a tepid
outlook for demand in the world's top consumer as Chinese
markets reopened after a week-long holiday.
Prices of steelmaking raw materials traded in China such as
metallurgical coke and coking coal dropped more than 2 percent.
"The steel market is not showing signs of a pickup, that's
why we're seeing further pressure on prices of steel and related
commodities," said a trader in Shanghai.
Steel stockpiles in China, including rebar, have risen in
September after steadily falling since March, based on industry
estimates. That was because consumption did not pick up pace as
many had expected although Chinese mills kept output of crude
steel at near record highs above 2 million tonnes a day.
The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.3 percent at 3,542
yuan ($580) a tonne by the midday break, just off the session
low of 3,541 yuan, its weakest since July 2.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, coke fell 2.6
percent to an intraday low of 1,514 yuan a tonne and coking coal
dropped 2.1 percent to 1,113 yuan. Both levels are the
lowest since Aug. 9.
China accounts for nearly half of the world's steel demand
and the World Steel Association sees Chinese consumption growth
slowing to 3 percent in 2014 from an estimated 6 percent this
year.
Global steel demand is forecast to increase 3.3 percent to
1.523 billion tonnes, slightly above the forecast growth of 3.2
percent in April, the association said on Monday.
The weakness in steel could weigh on bids for spot iron ore
cargoes, traders said.
"There are some mills looking for cargoes but they're trying
to test the market with lower bids to see if any sellers would
emerge," said the Shanghai trader.
Some buyers are looking for 61.5 percent grade Australian
Pilbara iron ore fines at around $129-$130 a tonne versus the
market price of $131-$132, he said.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI for
delivery to China stood at $131.40 a tonne for a sixth straight
day on Monday, based on data compiled by Steel Index, reflecting
a slow spot market with China shut for the Oct. 1-7 National Day
holiday.
"I think we might see some buyers return later this week so
that could keep prices stable between $130-$135," said a trader
in Hong Kong.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0348 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN4 3542 -46.00 -1.28
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.4 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.41 +0.00 +0.00
Rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.1220 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)