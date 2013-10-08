* Steel raw materials coke, coking coal also off lows * Chinese mills seeking iron ore cargoes at discount * China shares rise on robust Golden Week spending (Recasts, adds iron ore swaps, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Oct 8 China steel rebar futures erased early losses on Tuesday, recovering from three-month lows, as Shanghai equities rallied after investors returned from a week-long holiday. Prices of steelmaking raw materials traded in China, such as metallurgical coke and coking coal, also cut losses after dropping more than 2 percent. Strong consumer spending during China's Oct. 1-7 National Day break helped Chinese stock benchmarks gain more than 1 percent, even as the outlook for the steel sector in the world's top consumer remained tepid. "Steel prices will remain under pressure due to overproduction," said a trader in Shanghai. Steel stockpiles in China, including rebar, have risen in September after steadily falling since March, based on industry estimates. That was because consumption did not pick up pace as many had expected although Chinese mills kept output of crude steel at near record highs above 2 million tonnes a day. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.3 percent at 3,599 yuan ($590) a tonne after hitting a session low of 3,541 yuan, its weakest since July 2. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, coke ended up 0.2 percent at 1,557 yuan a tonne, after touching an intraday low of 1,514 yuan. Coking coal closed down 0.4 percent at 1,137 yuan, off the session low of 1,113 yuan. Both intraday levels were the lowest since Aug. 9. China accounts for nearly half of the world's steel demand and the World Steel Association sees Chinese consumption growth slowing to 3 percent in 2014 from an estimated 6 percent this year. Global steel demand is forecast to increase 3.3 percent to 1.523 billion tonnes, slightly above the forecast growth of 3.2 percent in April, the association said on Monday. The weakness in steel could weigh on bids for spot iron ore cargoes, traders said. "There are some mills looking for cargoes but they're trying to test the market with lower bids to see if any sellers would emerge," said the Shanghai trader. Some buyers are looking for 61.5 percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at around $129-$130 a tonne versus the market price of $131-$132, he said. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI for delivery to China stood at $131.40 a tonne for a sixth straight day on Monday, based on data compiled by Steel Index, reflecting a slow spot market with China shut for the National Day holiday. "I think we might see some buyers return later this week so that could keep prices stable between $130-$135," said a trader in Hong Kong. In the iron ore swaps market, prices also came off the day's lows although liquidity remained thin, brokers said. The November contract recovered to $125 a tonne after slipping to $124.50 this morning, said a broker in Singapore. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN4 3599 +11.00 +0.31 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 131.4 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.41 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.1220 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)