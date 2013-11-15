* Dalian iron ore down for second week, spot up slightly
* Chinese mills buying ore for winter, but cautiously
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Shanghai steel futures slipped
on Friday and were set to post their biggest weekly loss since
May amid tepid demand in top consumer China, spurring caution
among mills buying raw material iron ore to build up winter
stockpiles.
Benchmark spot iron ore prices have moved by less than a
dollar this week, reflecting hesitation by Chinese buyers at a
time of ample supplies.
The most traded rebar contract for May 2014 delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.2 percent at 3,622
yuan ($595) a tonne by 0323 GMT, and has lost 1.5 percent this
week. That is its steepest weekly decline since the last week of
May, when it fell by almost 4 percent.
Iron ore, also for delivery in May, on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange eased 0.2 percent to 938 yuan a tonne, down
slightly for the second week in a row.
Some Chinese steel mills were buying spot iron ore cargoes
as temperature continues to drop in the northern part of the
country, but they are doing so cautiously.
"They're buying because they don't have much inventory but
they're buying really carefully because the price of iron ore is
still quite high and steel prices are low," said an iron ore
trader in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province.
China, which buys about two-thirds of the more than 1
billion tonnes of iron ore sold globally, tends to rely more on
imports during winter when cold weather curbs domestic output.
Iron ore with 62 percent iron content for immediate delivery
in China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was up 0.4 percent at
$136.60 a tonne on Thursday, according to data compiler Steel
Index. For the week, the price has gained just 70 cents.
"Spot ore iron has traded throughout the week without much
direction and the neutral tone is expected to continue through
November. China's crude steel output is expected to trend
seasonally lower this month, which will weigh on both iron ore
and coking coal markets," Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said in a note.
China's crude steel output slipped to 65.08 million tonnes
in October from 66.28 million the previous month, preliminary
statistics showed.
Despite the slow market, some miners were able to sell
cargoes at higher prices this week. Rio Tinto
sold a cargo of 61.4 percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore
fines at $137.50 a tonne at a tender on Thursday, up more than
$2 from the sale of the same grade earlier in the week, traders
said.
"At tenders, there's always a brave man who wants to take
some risk. But we're not sure if other buyers can follow," said
a Shanghai-based trader.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0323 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3622 -7.00 -0.19
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 938 -2.00 -0.21
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.6 +0.50 +0.37
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.86 +1.12 +0.82
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0922 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)