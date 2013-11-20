* Rebar fell to three-week low on Monday, Dalian ore also up
* Weak fundamentals may limit upside for steel
* Fed's Bernanke affirms support for U.S. stimulus
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Shanghai rebar futures rose
for a second session on Wednesday, spurred by technical buying
after prices slipped to three-week lows and comments from
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke boosting hopes that the
U.S. monetary stimulus will continue.
The gains in Chinese steel prices were unlikely to be
sustained as a slow decline in traders' stockpiles points to
sluggish demand in the world's top consumer, analysts said.
The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange was up 1.1 percent at 3,645 yuan ($600) a
tonne by midday, after rising to as high as 3,651 yuan earlier.
Technically, the price has found some support after recent
losses, said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen.
Rebar touched 3,583 yuan on Monday, its weakest since Oct. 29.
"Sentiment is also being aided by Bernanke's comments in
favour of stimulus. But fundamentally there's nothing very
positive that can sustain the price," said Zhou, who sees
resistance at 3,700 yuan.
Iron ore for May delivery at the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was up half a percent at 941 yuan a tonne, tracking
gains in rebar. The price fell to a two-week trough of 925 yuan
on Monday.
Bernanke said the Fed will keep its ultra-easy monetary
policy for as long as needed, which could mean holding interest
rates near zero until "well after" U.S. unemployment falls under
6.5 percent.
Traders' inventories of five major steel products in China
stood at 13.5 million tonnes as of Nov. 15, down slightly from
13.6 million tonnes in the previous week, industry data showed.
Stockpiles of rebar dipped to 5.26 million tonnes from 5.31
million tonnes.
While demand was slow, Chinese steel production has remained
strong. Crude steel output averaged 2.144 million tonnes in the
first 10 days of November, up 2.2 percent from Oct. 21-31, the
China Iron and Steel Association said earlier this week.
"As we begin to see some signs of sluggish demand for iron
ore and a recent weaker trend in coking coal, there appears to
be an imbalance emerging in China's steel output and underlying
steel demand," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said in a
note.
"We would expect a correction in the steel supply/demand
equation at some point to create some downside risk for inputs,
in particular iron ore."
Iron ore for immediate delivery in China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.5 percent to $136.30 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to data provider Steel Index, snapping a four-day
rise.
Spot iron ore prices are down 14 percent from this year's
peak and have traded in an extremely tight range between $135
and $137 since the start of November.
"There's still some buying interest but mills are looking
for lower prices and not very big volumes. I think both mills
and miners are happy to see prices being maintained around
current levels because both of them can still make money," said
an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0339 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3645 +41.00 +1.14
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 941 +5.00 +0.53
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.3 -0.70 -0.51
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.83 +1.60 +1.17
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)