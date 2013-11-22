* Limited Chinese buying interest as stockpiles rise * Dalian iron ore falls for third week in a row (Updates Shanghai rebar and Dalian iron ore prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 22 Spot iron ore prices are on track for a modest decline for the week, after three weeks of gains, on limited buying interest from Chinese mills that are wary steel demand is unlikely to perk up anytime soon. Steel prices in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer, have fallen more than 5 percent in the past two months and have remained weak in November. Industry pricing leader Baoshan Iron and Steel had kept prices flat for December, suggesting it was not confident demand would recover. "Mills are not running slim on inventory and I feel that prices should drop because fundamentals are quite weak," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery in China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI eased 10 cents to $136.30 a tonne on Thursday, according to data compiler Steel Index. Iron ore prices, down 0.4 percent so far this week, have been stuck in a tight $131-$138 since September. "We are already overstocked because we have crossed half a million tonnes of cargo, but there's no need for us to panic given that the market's been really stable. So we're just waiting for better offers," said the Shanghai trader. Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose last week to top 80 million tonnes amid higher seaborne supply, reflecting more output from main suppliers Australia and Brazil. "In our view, it's entirely possible the combination of slowing Chinese domestic iron ore supply and the pre-winter steel mill iron ore restock cycle can support iron ore inventories at average-to-tight consumption ratios, hence supporting prices," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "But the creeping growth in seaborne supply over coming months cannot be ignored. It's for this reason we expect iron ore prices to ease gradually over coming months towards levels around $115-$125/tonne." On Friday, the most-traded rebar contract for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower at 3,614 yuan ($593) a tonne, and up slightly for the week. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore also for May delivery dropped 0.4 percent to 931 yuan a tonne, and down for a third straight week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0702 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3614 -9.00 -0.25 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 931 -4.00 -0.43 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.3 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 135.74 -1.59 -1.16 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anand Basu)