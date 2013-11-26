* Hebei govt cuts steel/iron capacity by over 11 mln tonnes
* Move is part of China's effort to tackle overcapacity
* Dalian iron ore up nearly 1 pct
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Shanghai steel rebar futures
rose to their highest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday
following the closure of old steel plants in China's top
producing province, Hebei, as the authorities move to curb
pollution and tackle overcapacity.
The Hebei government shut down 10 blast furnaces and 16
revolving furnaces over the weekend in eight steel mills,
cutting the province's steel- and iron-making capacity by more
than 11 million tonnes, according to state news agency Xinhua.
While that represents just a fraction of Hebei's total steel
capacity of 286 million tonnes, UOB-Kay Hian Securities analyst
Helen Lau said the move was a "significant beginning in China's
capacity closure campaign".
"I think we will see this campaign intensify between 2015
and 2017 and by then we might see a marked improvement in the
steel supply and demand balance," she said.
The most-traded rebar contract for May delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange touched 3,657 yuan ($600) a
tonne, its highest since Nov. 13, and was up 0.7 percent at
3,654 yuan at 0237 GMT.
The Hebei government said in September it planned to cut its
steel production capacity by 60 million tonnes by
2017.
China has the capacity to produce around 1 billion tonnes of
crude steel a year, almost 300 million tonnes more than its
output in 2012, according to estimates by the China Iron and
Steel Association.
That overcapacity has weighed on steel prices and mills'
margins, and addressing it has become one of the main reforms to
be pursued by China's new leadership.
However, some traders were doubtful about the longer-term
impact of the closures.
"The question mark is how much new capacity will be built by
these steel mills? In the past, bigger furnaces were built when
small ones were shut," said a trader in Shanghai.
Gains in the rebar price helped iron ore, with the most
active contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rising
almost 1 percent to 940 yuan per tonne.
In the spot market, iron ore prices were steady, with
traders seen offering discounts for material stockpiled at
Chinese ports amid slow sales.
Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $136.50 a tonne on Monday, according to data
provider Steel Index.
"After a week of stagnant sales, sellers were reportedly
willing to cut prices by around 5 yuan per tonne for those
willing to buy," Steel Index said about imported iron ore at
ports.
Iron ore inventory at major Chinese ports rose 1.5 million
tonnes to 85.5 million tonnes last week, according to Chinese
consultancy Mysteel.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0237 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3654 +26.00 +0.72
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 940 +8.00 +0.86
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.5 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.53 +0.05 +0.04
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0926 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Alan Raybould)