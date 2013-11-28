* Traders not replenishing steel stocks
* China daily steel output slips in mid-November
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Shanghai steel rebar futures
edged up as equities firmed on Thursday, but gains were limited
as slow demand kept traders from building inventories.
The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up half a percent at 3,673 yuan
($603) a tonne by 0321 GMT, tracking gains in Chinese equities.
"We're not seeing signs that traders are building up steel
inventories at this point because the demand outlook is still
bleak," said Zhou Ting, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in
Shenzhen.
Traders may start restocking next month ahead of a spike in
demand typically seen ahead of and after the Chinese New Year in
late January, but Zhou said the pace may be not as aggressive as
in previous years.
Stocks of five major steel products held by traders in China
stood at 13.36 million tonnes as of Nov. 22, down slightly from
13.51 million tonnes the previous week, according to industry
consultancy Mysteel.
Inventory of rebar, a construction steel product, dipped to
5.14 million tonnes from 5.26 million tonnes.
But total steel stocks among producers rose 7.8 percent to
13.93 million tonnes at around the same time, based on figures
from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), which Zhou
said suggested traders were not keen on replenishing their
slow-moving stocks.
Excess supply of steel has weighed on prices and thinned
profit margins of producers in China, the world's top consumer
and producer.
Daily crude steel output in the country remained high at
2.1319 million tonnes on average in mid-November, down less than
1 percent from the first 10 days of the month, according to
estimates from CISA.
The latest production pace puts annualised output at 778
million tonnes, up almost 9 percent from last year.
Brisk steel production should continue to support spot iron
ore prices which have held up above $135 a tonne this month,
although ample supplies have limited gains.
Iron ore for immediate delivery in China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI was up 10 cents at $136 a tonne on Wednesday,
according to data provider Steel Index.
"With global iron ore production being ramped up, more
low-cost iron ore is likely to be made available to the seaborne
market, which in turn may well keep prices more rangebound
around lower levels in the years ahead," Sucden Financial said
in a note.
For 2014, Sucden said it was looking for iron ore prices to
trade in a range of $95-$100 at the lower end and $130-$135 at
the upper end.
At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, iron ore for May delivery
was up 0.3 percent at 939 yuan a tonne.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3673 +19.00 +0.52
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 939 +3.00 +0.32
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136 +0.10 +0.07
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 136.5 +0.41 +0.30
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0924 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)