* Prices have stayed above $135/tonne in November * Mills building winter stockpiles * Shanghai rebar up less than 1 pct this month By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Spot iron ore prices are on track to end November with their biggest monthly gain since August, reflecting sustained interest from top importer China as steel producers build winter stockpiles of the raw material. Prices of iron ore, the biggest revenue earner for top miners Vale and Rio Tinto , have fared better than other commodities such as copper as Chinese mills import more ore during winter, when domestic mining is curbed. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery in China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.3 percent to $136.40 a tonne on Thursday, according to data compiler Steel Index. Spot iron ore has risen 3.4 percent in November as it rebounded off 1-1/2-month lows hit in late October. The price of copper, another commodity of which China is the top consumer, is down 3 percent in November. There has been a flurry of spot deals this week with both traders and mills buying iron ore, traders said. "There's winter stockpiling going on but it's hard to say what is the outlook for next month," said an iron ore trader in the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province. "Lending tends to be tight towards the end of the year for traders and mills have to pay back loans." Slower steel demand in China is also likely to curb mills' iron ore restocking appetite, with steel prices barely recovering this month after falling more than 5 percent in September and October. The most-active rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 3,669 yuan ($602) a tonne by midday on Friday, and up less than 1 percent in all of November. "Chinese steel companies will continue to face rising cost of production in 2014 while grappling with continuous credit tightness," UOB-Kay Hian Securities quoted the China Iron and Steel Association as saying. At the Dalian Commodity Exchange, the most-traded iron ore for May delivery was up 0.2 percent at 939 yuan a tonne, and has gained almost 2 percent for the month. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0430 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3669 +2.00 +0.05 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 939 +2.00 +0.21 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 136.4 +0.40 +0.29 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 137.38 +0.88 +0.64 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0925 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Tom Hogue)