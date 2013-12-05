* Steel demand sets to slow down in winter
* Iron ore stays firm on mills restocking
* Lack of cash and concerns on oversupply weigh on ore
SHANGHAI, Dec 5 Chinese steel futures slipped
from more than two-month high on Thursday on softer demand in
the world's top consumer China, weighing on the raw material
iron ore.
A better outlook for China's economy has driven up steel
prices to its loftiest since Sept. 24 this week, while the
suspension of construction activities in the northern regions
due to cold weather has capped the upside.
"There is no fundamental support for prices to stay above
3,700 yuan at the moment as physical demand is slowing, but the
better economy should lift steel demand in the first quarter,"
said a trader in Shanghai.
China's factory growth stayed at an 18-month high in
November, according to a survey released earlier in the week,
underlining the resilience of the world's No. 2 economy as
Beijing plans for structural reforms.
The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose as high as 3,727 yuan ($610) a
tonne, its loftiest since Sept. 24 on Wednesday, but slipped 0.4
percent to 3,703 yuan by midday break.
Spot iron ore prices extended gains to their highest since
mid August, as Chinese steel mills are replenishing stocks, but
the restocking pace is expected to slow down after the sharp
hike in prices.
Iron ore for immediate delivery into China's northern
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1 percent to $139.70 a tonne
on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 15, according to data
compiler Steel Index.
"The temporary closure of some domestic mines due to cold
weather and the still high steel production have jointly boosted
imports of iron ore," said an iron ore trader in northern
China's Tangshan city.
"But the lack of cash flow and the concern over the
long-term supply have limited the upside room, and I don't think
iron ore prices will hit $140 a tonne in near term."
The most-active iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange came off from a one-month high
touched on Wednesday, trading little changed at 948 yuan by
midday break.
Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0345 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY4 3703 -15.00 -0.40
DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 948 -1.00 -0.11
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.7 +1.50 +1.09
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.24 +0.91 +0.66
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)