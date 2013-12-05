* Steel demand sets to slow down in winter * Iron ore stays firm on mills restocking * Lack of cash and concerns on oversupply weigh on ore SHANGHAI, Dec 5 Chinese steel futures slipped from more than two-month high on Thursday on softer demand in the world's top consumer China, weighing on the raw material iron ore. A better outlook for China's economy has driven up steel prices to its loftiest since Sept. 24 this week, while the suspension of construction activities in the northern regions due to cold weather has capped the upside. "There is no fundamental support for prices to stay above 3,700 yuan at the moment as physical demand is slowing, but the better economy should lift steel demand in the first quarter," said a trader in Shanghai. China's factory growth stayed at an 18-month high in November, according to a survey released earlier in the week, underlining the resilience of the world's No. 2 economy as Beijing plans for structural reforms. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as high as 3,727 yuan ($610) a tonne, its loftiest since Sept. 24 on Wednesday, but slipped 0.4 percent to 3,703 yuan by midday break. Spot iron ore prices extended gains to their highest since mid August, as Chinese steel mills are replenishing stocks, but the restocking pace is expected to slow down after the sharp hike in prices. Iron ore for immediate delivery into China's northern Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1 percent to $139.70 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 15, according to data compiler Steel Index. "The temporary closure of some domestic mines due to cold weather and the still high steel production have jointly boosted imports of iron ore," said an iron ore trader in northern China's Tangshan city. "But the lack of cash flow and the concern over the long-term supply have limited the upside room, and I don't think iron ore prices will hit $140 a tonne in near term." The most-active iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange came off from a one-month high touched on Wednesday, trading little changed at 948 yuan by midday break. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3703 -15.00 -0.40 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 948 -1.00 -0.11 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.7 +1.50 +1.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 139.24 +0.91 +0.66 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Supriya Kurane)