* Demand woes pull rebar away from 10-week high * Spot iron ore eyes best week since Aug, but interest stalling * Market eyeing China policy meeting next week By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Shanghai steel rebar futures fell for a second session on Friday as persistent worries over tepid demand in top consumer China pulled prices away from 10-week highs, capping gains for the week. Stockpiles of rebar, a construction steel product, among Chinese traders are hovering around three-year lows, suggesting they are not confident enough to restock even as mills continue to keep production high. The most-traded rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 3,690 yuan ($606) a tonne by midday. The price rose to 3,727 yuan on Wednesday -- its highest since Sept. 24 -- on hopes firm Chinese manufacturing data bodes well for demand. But the rally soon lost steam, paring its weekly gain to just over half a percent. "Fundamentals are not going to support rebar further up because sentiment among traders has not really improved. They're still not restocking because they're not very optimistic about demand," said Zhou Ting, analyst at Jinrui Futures in Shenzhen. Rebar held by Chinese traders stood at 5.18 million tonnes as of Nov. 29, according to industry consultancy Mysteel, a level Zhou said was a three-year low. In contrast, inventory of five major steel products including rebar held by mills reached 13.9 million tonnes as of late November, the second highest level this year, based on data from the China Iron and Steel Association. Tighter cashflow is also keeping traders from replenishing inventories, said Zhou, who sees rebar stuck between 3,650 and 3,750 yuan in the short term. Traders are eyeing a meeting by Chinese leaders next week where they are expected to set policy and reform priorities for 2014. The leaders are likely to discuss urbanisation plans during the meeting, which hopefully would provide positive signals to the steel market. "There is talk that the urbanisation rate target would be 60 percent for 2020 from 52 percent now," said Zhou. Recent gains in steel futures helped spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI rise to $139.70 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 15, according to data compiled by Steel Index. Iron ore eased slightly to $139.50 on Thursday, but still on track for its best week since mid-August, with a weekly gain of 2.3 percent so far. "At the ports, it's still not easy to sell cargo at higher prices, not a lot of people are willing to accept higher prices. What we've seen this week is probably more of a gamble by some traders," said a Shanghai-based trader. Iron ore stocks at major Chinese ports continued to rise last week, increasing by nearly 2 million tonnes to 87.4 million tonnes, according to data from Mysteel. Iron ore for May delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell almost 1 percent to 939 yuan a tonne. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY4 3690 -14.00 -0.38 DALIAN IRON ORE MAY4 939 -9.00 -0.95 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.5 -0.20 -0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 138.4 -0.84 -0.60 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.0913 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)